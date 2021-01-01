Creative Directors in Kiev, Ukraine for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Kiev, Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Dmitry KiiashkoPro
Kyiv, Ukraine • $80-90k (USD)
Work History
-
Broadcast Designer @ WePlay! Esports
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
National Aviation University
Bachelor
2012
Skills
- animation
- app design
- art direction
- ecommerce
- esports
- figma
- game design
- gaming
- graphic design
- identity and branding
- illustration
- interaction design
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Boro | Yehor HaidukPro
Kiev, Ukraine • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Remote Sr UI/UX designer @ Freelance
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- creative direction
- graphic design
- logo
- mobile interface
- motiondesign
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Viacheslav MykhailovPro
Kyiv, Ukraine • $<50k (USD)
About Viacheslav Mykhailov
👋 Hi! Im a professional Web & Ui/Ux designer with more than 10 years of creative experience in web development, ad design and marketing.
Creative, reliable and open-minded ui/ux designer who can work independently without too much detailed instructions. My professional and reliable attitude has earn me a lot of successful long term relationships with many clients from a lot of countries.
⚔️ Skills & Tools:
• Design: Figma, Sketch, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe XD;
• Wireframes: Invision, Balsamiq;
• Maps: MindMeister, MindNode;
• Task management: Jira, Trello, Freedcamp, ClickUp;
• Handoff: Zeplin, Avocode;
• Other: Marketing, Psychology, Scrum.
⚙️ General:
• Stakeholder interview;
• User interview;
• Personas/Scenarios;
• Wireframing/Prototyping;
• Mind maps;
• Ui design;
• User journey maps;
• Ux research;
• Ux testing.
💭 So... I work with website design, iOS/android app design, web app design, design systems, banner ad design, icons, UX reserach and architecture, etc.
Work History
-
Lead/Senior Ui/Ux designer @ AndersenLab
2019 - 2021
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Ukrainian Academy of Printing
Bachelor
2018
Skills
- adobe experience design
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- avocode
- balsamiq mockups
- css
- figma
- html5
- invision
- sketch
- ui interface
- uidesign
- ux analysis
- ux architecture
- uxdesign
- zeplin
stoilovskikh ivanPro
Kyiv, Ukraine • $100-110k (USD)
Work History
-
creative director @ firstsquad
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- graphic design
- interaction design
- mobile
- ui
- ux