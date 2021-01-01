Creative Directors in Kiev, Ukraine for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Kiev, Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Dmitry Kiiashko

Dmitry Kiiashko

Kyiv, Ukraine $80-90k (USD)

Work History

  • Broadcast Designer @ WePlay! Esports

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • National Aviation University

    Bachelor

    2012

Skills

  • animation
  • app design
  • art direction
  • ecommerce
  • esports
  • figma
  • game design
  • gaming
  • graphic design
  • identity and branding
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Boro | Yehor Haiduk

Boro | Yehor Haiduk

Kiev, Ukraine $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Remote Sr UI/UX designer @ Freelance

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • mobile interface
  • motiondesign
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Viacheslav Mykhailov

Viacheslav Mykhailov

Kyiv, Ukraine $<50k (USD)

About Viacheslav Mykhailov

👋 Hi! Im a professional Web & Ui/Ux designer with more than 10 years of creative experience in web development, ad design and marketing.

Creative, reliable and open-minded ui/ux designer who can work independently without too much detailed instructions. My professional and reliable attitude has earn me a lot of successful long term relationships with many clients from a lot of countries.

⚔️ Skills & Tools:
• Design: Figma, Sketch, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe XD;
• Wireframes: Invision, Balsamiq;
• Maps: MindMeister, MindNode;
• Task management: Jira, Trello, Freedcamp, ClickUp;
• Handoff: Zeplin, Avocode;
• Other: Marketing, Psychology, Scrum.

⚙️ General:
• Stakeholder interview;
• User interview;
• Personas/Scenarios;
• Wireframing/Prototyping;
• Mind maps;
• Ui design;
• User journey maps;
• Ux research;
• Ux testing.

💭 So... I work with website design, iOS/android app design, web app design, design systems, banner ad design, icons, UX reserach and architecture, etc.

Work History

  • Lead/Senior Ui/Ux designer @ AndersenLab

    2019 - 2021

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Ukrainian Academy of Printing

    Bachelor

    2018

Skills

  • adobe experience design
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • avocode
  • balsamiq mockups
  • css
  • figma
  • html5
  • invision
  • sketch
  • ui interface
  • uidesign
  • ux analysis
  • ux architecture
  • uxdesign
  • zeplin
stoilovskikh ivan

stoilovskikh ivan

Kyiv, Ukraine $100-110k (USD)

Work History

  • creative director @ firstsquad

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
