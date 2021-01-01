Creative Directors in Kiev, Ukraine for hire

About Viacheslav Mykhailov

👋 Hi! Im a professional Web & Ui/Ux designer with more than 10 years of creative experience in web development, ad design and marketing.

Creative, reliable and open-minded ui/ux designer who can work independently without too much detailed instructions. My professional and reliable attitude has earn me a lot of successful long term relationships with many clients from a lot of countries.

⚔️ Skills & Tools:

• Design: Figma, Sketch, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe XD;

• Wireframes: Invision, Balsamiq;

• Maps: MindMeister, MindNode;

• Task management: Jira, Trello, Freedcamp, ClickUp;

• Handoff: Zeplin, Avocode;

• Other: Marketing, Psychology, Scrum.

⚙️ General:

• Stakeholder interview;

• User interview;

• Personas/Scenarios;

• Wireframing/Prototyping;

• Mind maps;

• Ui design;

• User journey maps;

• Ux research;

• Ux testing.

💭 So... I work with website design, iOS/android app design, web app design, design systems, banner ad design, icons, UX reserach and architecture, etc.