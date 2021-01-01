Creative Directors in Khulna, Bangladesh for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Khulna, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
PixSmite
Khulna,Bangladesh • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Lead UI Designer @ CLICKNETPRO LTD
2017 - 2018
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premier pro
- animation
- brand identity
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- motion graphics
- social media design
- ui
- ux
- videography
- web design
designsrawPro
Khulna, Bangladesh • $<50k (USD)
About designsraw
We are a professional graphic design Agency. We have experience in Brand design and illustration etc.
Work History
-
CEO & Founder @ Designs Raw
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Govt. B. L. College
Masters of Arts
2013
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- brand guidelines
- branding identity
- business card design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo desing
- social media
- stationary design
Md RaselPro
Khulna, Bangladesh • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- branding identity
- graphic design
- logo
- photoshop illustrator
- print design
Sumon YousufPro
Khulna, Bangladesh • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- abstract logo design
- branding designer
- initial letter logo
- letter logo designer
- logo and branding
- logo and branding designer
- logo deisgn
- modern letter logo
- modern logo designer
- monogram
- professional logo design