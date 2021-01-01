Creative Directors in Kharkiv, Ukraine for hire
Denis Z.Pro
Kharkov, Ukraine • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Founder | Lead UX/UI Designer @ DZ Crew
2008 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of California, San Diego
Interaction Designer
2018
Skills
- Sigma
- adobe illustrator
- fintech
- ico
- ios design
- mobile
- mobiledesign
- real estate
- saas
- sketch
- ui
- usability testing
- ux
- web design
- web-app
Andrei
Kharkiv • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Team lead UI Designer @ ANODA Software Development Agency
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Kharkov National Aerospace university KhAI
Master’s Degree in Radio Engineering and Telecommunications
2019
Skills
- 3d
- android app design
- animation
- ios application design
- mobile
- responsive design
- ui
- uidesign
- ux
- uxdesign
- web design
YuriiPro
Ukraine, Kharkov
Work History
-
Product designer @ Rocketo
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Search Results Web results Kharkiv State Academy of Design and Fine Arts
Bachelor
2008
Skills
- animation
- blockchain
- fintech
- icon
- illustrations
- interaction design
- mobile
- motion design
- product design
- service design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Anthony Korol
Ukraine, Kharkiv • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ five4dog
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
KSADA
Bachelor
2015
Skills
- character design
- design
- graphic design
- identity and branding
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- packaging
- page layout
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design