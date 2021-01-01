Creative Directors in Kediri, Indonesia for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Kediri, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
M Wildan Cahya SyariefPro
Madiun, Indonesia • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Art Director @ Hompimpa Animation Studio
2012 - 2018
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Education
-
10 Nopember Institute of Technology
Bachelor
2015
Skills
- 3d illustration
- animation
- game assets
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo design
Puji Ari SetiawanPro
Malang, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Lead UI Designer @ Dipa Inhouse
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- dashboard
- illustration
- interaction design
- mobile app ui
- ui
- ux
- web design
Faiz Al-QurniPro
Malang • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Illiyin Studio
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
State University of Malang
Bachelor
2015
Skills
- android app design
- design systems
- illustration
- ios application design
- mobile design
- product design
- responsive design
- ui design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux design
- web apps
- web design
- web ui
Choirul SyafrilPro
Tulungagung, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UI Designer @ keitoto
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- Visual Design
- app ui
- dashboard
- homepage
- landing page
- mobile
- ui
- uidesign
- ux
- web design