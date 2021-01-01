Creative Directors in Kaunas, Lithuania for hire
AistePro
Vilnius • $70-80k (USD)
About Aiste
Co-founder of @smartbydesign studio & co-founder of 'fintech branding studio'.
Brand & identity designer creating for technology and fintech products.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- brand architecture
- brand consultant
- brand identity
- brand strategy
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- identity and branding
- identity development
- identity systems
- logo
- strategic design
- strategist
- symbol design
- trademark design
- visual identity design
Monika Pernavaitė
Vilnius, Lithuania • $<50k (USD)
About Monika Pernavaitė
Logotype and Brand Identity Specialist.
Creative Director at DYM Media.
I help businesses and personal brands to achieve clarity of identity and increase their profits by establishing brand awareness and delivering
clear, hard hitting solutions that help businesses look established, build authority and trust.
Work History
-
Brand Designer @ DYM Media
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Vilnius Academy of Art
BA
2019
Skills
- branding
- brandmark
- graphic design
- icon
- icondesign
- identity and branding
- identity design
- identity systems
- illustration
- logo
- logotype
- stationary
Paulius
Vilnius, Lithuania
About Paulius
Illustrator, UI/UX designer. Available for freelance/remote work.
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer, Illustrator @ Skycop.com
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Education
-
Kaunas College
Bachelor
2012
Skills
- art direction
- character design
- design
- digital
- icon
- illustration
- print design
- ui
- ux
- vector graphics
ForSureLettersPro
Vilnius, Lithuania
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- calligraphy
- custom
- graphic design
- handwriting
- lettering
- logo
- sketching
- typeface
- typography