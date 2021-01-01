Creative Directors in Kandy, Sri Lanka for hire

Zain Ahamed

Kandy, Sri Lanka $110-120k (USD)

About Zain Ahamed

Nope! Not just another UI Designer lying around the corner.

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Fox Labs

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • design thinking
  • graphic design
  • package design
  • pattern design
UI Blitz

Kandy, Sri Lanka $<50k (USD)

About UI Blitz

Hi! My name is Tharaka Herath. I am an UI/UX Designer and a graphic designer from Sri Lanka. I have great experience in creating and designing web and mobile applications with the knowledge of working with the Adobe suite. I am really good at designing with 5+ years experience.

Work History

  • UI UX Designer Intern @ Virtusa (pvt) Ltd

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology

    Bsc(Hons) in Information Technology

    2021

Skills

  • creative thinking
  • development
  • graphic design
  • mobile app ui
  • uxdesign
  • wireframing and prototyping
Buwaneka Ranatunge

Sri Lanka, Colombo $<50k (USD)

About Buwaneka Ranatunge

Creative UX/UI Designer for Mobile and Web Applications.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Ceffectz

    2008 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    9+ years

Education

  • Teesside University

    Bachelor of Science BSc (Hons) Computing

    2014

Skills

  • branding
  • dashboard
  • development
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction designing
  • interface designing
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
I am CharithMania

Kandy $70-80k (USD)

About I am CharithMania

Hellow.

I am a designer from Sri Lanka. Most of my designs delivered through Fiverr.
Contact me here for designs.

Work History

  • FOUNDER @ charithmania

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • cartoon illustration
  • chalkboard
  • fiverr
  • flyer
  • flyer design
  • music album design
