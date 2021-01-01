Creative Directors in Kandy, Sri Lanka for hire
Zain AhamedPro
Kandy, Sri Lanka • $110-120k (USD)
About Zain Ahamed
Nope! Not just another UI Designer lying around the corner.
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Fox Labs
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- branding
- branding and logo design
- design thinking
- graphic design
- package design
- pattern design
UI Blitz
Kandy, Sri Lanka • $<50k (USD)
About UI Blitz
Hi! My name is Tharaka Herath. I am an UI/UX Designer and a graphic designer from Sri Lanka. I have great experience in creating and designing web and mobile applications with the knowledge of working with the Adobe suite. I am really good at designing with 5+ years experience.
Work History
-
UI UX Designer Intern @ Virtusa (pvt) Ltd
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology
Bsc(Hons) in Information Technology
2021
Skills
- creative thinking
- development
- graphic design
- mobile app ui
- uxdesign
- wireframing and prototyping
Buwaneka Ranatunge
Sri Lanka, Colombo • $<50k (USD)
About Buwaneka Ranatunge
Creative UX/UI Designer for Mobile and Web Applications.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Ceffectz
2008 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
9+ years
Education
-
Teesside University
Bachelor of Science BSc (Hons) Computing
2014
Skills
- branding
- dashboard
- development
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction designing
- interface designing
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
I am CharithMania
Kandy • $70-80k (USD)
About I am CharithMania
Hellow.
I am a designer from Sri Lanka. Most of my designs delivered through Fiverr.
Contact me here for designs.
Work History
-
FOUNDER @ charithmania
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- cartoon illustration
- chalkboard
- fiverr
- flyer
- flyer design
- music album design