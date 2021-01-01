Creative Directors in Johannesburg, South Africa for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Johannesburg, South Africa on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
SorbetPro
Johannesburg, South Africa
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- character design
- graphic design
- logo and branding
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design
Julian Hibbert
Sandton, South Africa • $<50k (USD)
About Julian Hibbert
As an independent freelancer, I blend my formal design education with business experience to provide effective Brand/Logo Designs, Web Design and Graphic Design solutions.
My creative design experience obtained from running a successful design studio gives me an advantage in delivering practical and effective solutions tailored to your business for maximum impact and success. I’ve successfully delivered several projects for leading international brands and I can do the same for yours too.
Work History
-
Marketing and Sales Consultant @ Onpro
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand strategy
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- consultation
- copywriting
- name development
- online advertising
- online marketing
- positioning
- sales
- storyboarding
Leigh Le RouxPro
johannesburg • $50-60k (USD)
About Leigh Le Roux
Artist | Illustrator | Graphic Designer | UI Designer | Human Being
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- artist
- character design
- design
- digital art
- drawing
- graphic design
- illustration
- sketch
Cocopine SAPro
Johannesburg, South Africa • $80-90k (USD)
About Cocopine SA
Mobile UI , UX , Sketch , Figma and XD Fluent. Web design , logo and any other branding needs. Contact me today
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- design systems
- development
- infographic design
- logo
- mobile application development
- mobile ux
- mysql
- photography
- php
- social media
- ui desgin
- user experience (ux)
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping
- wordpress