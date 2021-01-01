Creative Directors in Jakarta, Indonesia for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Jakarta, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Fares Farhan

Fares Farhan

Pro

Jakarta $120-130k (USD)

Message

About Fares Farhan

18+ years of experience in web site and web based application design and development.
12+ years of experience in mobile app UI and I/x design.

Specialties: UI Design, Interaction Design, User Experience & Design

Work History

  • Head of UX & Design @ Smartfren Telecom

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    6–8 years

Education

  • Pasundan University

    Bachelor Degree

    2001

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobile app ui
  • ui design
  • ux strategy
  • web app
  • web design
Message
Windi Romania

Windi Romania

Jakarta $<50k (USD)

Message

About Windi Romania

UX Lead at Cashbac, gives talks about users experience around Jakarta and writes UX study case. I love everything that has to do with a product idea.

Work History

  • UX Lead @ Cashbac

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Skills

  • color theory
  • design principle
  • graphic design
  • leadership
  • product design
  • strategic design
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Afnizar Nur Ghifari

Afnizar Nur Ghifari

Pro

Jakarta, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Message

About Afnizar Nur Ghifari

I’m passionate about all areas of design and I believe in design as a better approach to solving human problem. My interests in design include product design, user interface design, user experience design, technological design, and interaction design.

More of what I do:
• Doing user research for better understanding of users and business needs.
• Designing visual interfaces and interactions.
• Helping build consistent visual design across platforms.
• Building design system to unites product teams around a common visual language.
• Prototyping ideas using HTML/CSS/Javascript, React, Framer, Origami and Invision/Marvel.
• Collaborating with product managers, engineers, and other designers.
• Doing user testing to test the solution of the problem.

Feel free to get in touch with me!

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • design systems
  • engineering
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Message
Farkhan Amriel

Farkhan Amriel

Jakarta, Indonesia

Message

Work History

  • Product Manager @ PT. Laku6 Online Indonesia

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Universitas Indonesia

    Bachelor of Architecture

    2018

Skills

  • 3d modeling and rendering
  • adaptability
  • concept development
  • conceptual thinking
  • critical thinking
  • design thinking
  • product design
  • uxdesign
Message