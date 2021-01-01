Creative Directors in Jaipur, India for hire

vipin sharma

jaipur, india $<50k (USD)

About vipin sharma

Hi, I'm a creative UX/UI designer. Designing is my passion and i love doing it. My goal is to solve problems through designing.

Work History

  • Sr. UI/UX Designer @ Bridging healthcare pvt ltd

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • flow charts
  • prototype
  • scenarios
  • smart worker
  • team leader
  • ucd
  • usability testing
  • user experience designer
  • user interface designer
  • user journey
  • wireframe
Yash Parashar

Pro

Jaipur, India $<50k (USD)

About Yash Parashar

I'm focus on creating meaningful experiences through design. I believe the people in this world need more great designs that work, Not more of what's already out there.
wwwe.linktr.ee/lookforyash

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ TedxLNMIIT

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • The LNM Institute of Information Technology,Jaipur

    B.Tech in Electronic and Communication

    2019

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • branding
  • digital art
  • editing
  • interaction design
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logodesigner
  • manupulation
  • photography
  • product design
  • user centered design
  • web design
Silly Pixel Studio

Silly Pixel Studio

Jaipur | Rajasthan | India $90-100k (USD)

Work History

  • Founder & Creative Director @ Silly Pixel Studio

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • IIS University

    Bachelor of Visual Arts

    2012

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • after effects animation
  • animation 2d
  • animation 3d
  • brochure design
  • content creation
  • presentation design
  • social media graphics
  • web design
  • web developement
Maninder Kaur

Maninder Kaur

Pro

Jaipur, India $100-110k (USD)

About Maninder Kaur

UI/UX, Web Design, Interaction Designer at Alphonic Network Solutions Pvt.Ltd.

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Alphonic Network Solutions

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • User Experience Design
  • User Interface Design
  • User-centered Design
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • app design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • sketch
  • uiux
  • user experience (ux)
  • web design
