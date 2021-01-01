Creative Directors in Ivano-Frankivs'k, Ukraine for hire
Yurii Khmelovskyi
Ivano-Frankivsk / Ukraine • $<50k (USD)
About Yurii Khmelovskyi
Experience & Graphic Designer.
In love with illustrations, icons & glyphs
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ COAX Software
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
IFNTUOG
Master of Architecture
2014
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- architect
- figma
- graphic design
- hand drawing
- icon illustration
- icon pack
- illustration
- interfacedesign
- line art
- logo
- logo design
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
Yurii Syvak
Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk
Work History
-
Freelance @ S
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Product Design
3–5 years
Skills
- brand identity
- graphic design
- hand drawing
- icon graphic
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Yuriy Kob
Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Free-Lance @ Worldwide
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Bang Bang Education
Grids & Composition
2020
Skills
- dashboard
- data visualization
- design systems
- interface design
- logomaking
- mobile
- product design
- promo
- promosite
- redesign
- ui
- usability analysis
- usability testing
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Daria KonkovaPro
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine • $60-70k (USD)
About Daria Konkova
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
UI/UX designer at TenantCloud
Work History
-
UI/UX Mentor @ Beetroot Academy
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Education
-
Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University
Human Sciences Bachelor
2011
Skills
- drawing and painting
- graphic design
- graphic illustration
- illustration
- product design
- responsive design
- ui
- user research
- ux
- ux analysis
- ux strategy