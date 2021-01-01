Creative Directors in Istanbul, Turkey for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Istanbul, Turkey on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Burak KarakayaPro
Istanbul
Work History
-
Founder @ Hitechia
2014 - 2016
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- app design
- branding
- design
- graphic design
- mobile
- mobile design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Alper TornaciPro
Istanbul, Turkey • $120-130k (USD)
About Alper Tornaci
Simple and different.
Work History
-
Head of Design @ Loodos
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
burak beceren
istanbul / Turkey • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
-
Freelance Designer @ Self Employed
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Education
-
istanbul bilgi university, visual communication design department
bachelor
2012
Skills
- animation
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics
- ui
Özgür KorkmazPro
İstanbul
About Özgür Korkmaz
Özgür Korkmaz is a multidisciplinary, curious problem-solver,
and creative user experience and user interface designer.
He was born and raised in Istanbul.
Work History
-
Sr. Product Designer @ Protein
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- consultation
- design lead
- design systems
- product design
- toy design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)