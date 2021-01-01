Creative Directors in Istanbul, Turkey for hire

Burak Karakaya

Burak Karakaya

Istanbul

Work History

  • Founder @ Hitechia

    2014 - 2016

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • app design
  • branding
  • design
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • mobile design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Alper Tornaci

Alper Tornaci

Istanbul, Turkey $120-130k (USD)

About Alper Tornaci

Simple and different.

Work History

  • Head of Design @ Loodos

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
burak beceren

burak beceren

istanbul / Turkey $60-70k (USD)

Work History

  • Freelance Designer @ Self Employed

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Education

  • istanbul bilgi university, visual communication design department

    bachelor

    2012

Skills

  • animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • ui
Özgür Korkmaz

Özgür Korkmaz

İstanbul

About Özgür Korkmaz

Özgür Korkmaz is a multidisciplinary, curious problem-solver,
and creative user experience and user interface designer.
He was born and raised in Istanbul.

Work History

  • Sr. Product Designer @ Protein

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • consultation
  • design lead
  • design systems
  • product design
  • toy design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
