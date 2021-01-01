Creative Directors in Indianapolis, IN for hire

About Jeremiah Rags

A visual identity isn't only for the brand it represents but for the people it wants to be known by. To be understood and memorable, its visual identity must be clear, clean, and consistent. That's where I come in.

For more than 10 years I've worked with brands of all sizes, creating and supporting their visual identities in thoughtful and simple ways.

If you're looking for a designer to partner with and bring your brand's visual identity to life, let's get started!