Creative Directors in Indianapolis, IN for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Indianapolis, IN on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Joey KirkPro
Indianapolis, IN • $120-130k (USD)
About Joey Kirk
Designer. Educator. Dad. Also co-founder of Made by Munsters and co-creator of #SirHenry, #MissEmma & #PrinceTeddy
Work History
-
UX/UI Manager @ DiscountFilters.com
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
Texas Tech University
Bachelor's of Arts
2005
Skills
- css
- html
- ios design
- javascript
- ruby on rails
- sass
- ui
- web applications
- wordpress
Mariah (Papaya) Dunn
Indianapolis • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Owner + Designer @ Papaya Creative
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
University of Arizona
BFA Visual Communications
2015
Skills
- adobe xd
- divi
- graphic design
- illustration
- print design
- squarespace
- ui
- uidesign
- wordpress developer
Paige Whitaker
Indianapolis, Indiana • $60-70k (USD)
About Paige Whitaker
Art Director @ Bohlsen Group
Work History
-
Art Director @ Bohlsen Group
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Indiana University
Media Arts and Science
2014
Skills
- art direction
- content
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- lettering
- ui
Jeremiah RagsPro
Indianapolis, IN • $70-80k (USD)
About Jeremiah Rags
A visual identity isn't only for the brand it represents but for the people it wants to be known by. To be understood and memorable, its visual identity must be clear, clean, and consistent. That's where I come in.
For more than 10 years I've worked with brands of all sizes, creating and supporting their visual identities in thoughtful and simple ways.
If you're looking for a designer to partner with and bring your brand's visual identity to life, let's get started!
Work History
-
Sr. Associate Designer @ Eli Lilly and Company
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Indiana Wesleyan University
Graphic Design
2011
Skills
- branding visual identity
- graphic design
- illustration
- print design
- signage wayfinding
- web design