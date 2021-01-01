Creative Directors in Ikeja, Nigeria for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Ikeja, Nigeria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Toni AdegbenroPro
Lagos, Nigeria • $60-70k (USD)
About Toni Adegbenro
Product & UX Designer from Lagos.
Lead Design Consultant for Creativetagx & Lead UI UX for SystemSpecs (Remita/HumanManager)
Work History
-
Lead UI/UX | Product Designer @ Systemspecs
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Bowen University
Bachelor's Degree
2012
Skills
- creative strategy
- css
- html
- illustration
- javascript
- logo
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- visual design
Chukwuma.U
Lagos, Nigeria. • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Design Lead @ eTranzact Intl. Plc
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- graphic design
- interaction design
- logo
- mobile
- print design
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
Jetro Taiwo
Lagos Island, Nigeria. • $90-100k (USD)
About Jetro Taiwo
Art Director & Multidisciplinary Designer
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Charisol
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- brand identity
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- product design
- ui
- userinterface
- ux
- visualdesign
Augustus
Lagos, Nigeria
Work History
-
Visual Designer @ Freelance
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- ab testing
- art direction
- branding identity
- data visualization
- design systems
- icon
- illustration
- isometric illustration
- iteration
- marketing communications
- user research
- ux
- vector
- visual design
- web design