Creative Directors in Ikeja, Nigeria for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Ikeja, Nigeria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Toni Adegbenro

Toni Adegbenro

Pro

Lagos, Nigeria $60-70k (USD)

Message

About Toni Adegbenro

Product & UX Designer from Lagos.
Lead Design Consultant for Creativetagx & Lead UI UX for SystemSpecs (Remita/HumanManager)

Work History

  • Lead UI/UX | Product Designer @ Systemspecs

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Bowen University

    Bachelor's Degree

    2012

Skills

  • creative strategy
  • css
  • html
  • illustration
  • javascript
  • logo
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
Message
Chukwuma.U

Chukwuma.U

Lagos, Nigeria. $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Design Lead @ eTranzact Intl. Plc

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • print design
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Jetro Taiwo

Jetro Taiwo

Lagos Island, Nigeria. $90-100k (USD)

Message

About Jetro Taiwo

Art Director & Multidisciplinary Designer

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Charisol

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • brand identity
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • product design
  • ui
  • userinterface
  • ux
  • visualdesign
Message
Augustus

Augustus

Lagos, Nigeria

Message

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ Freelance

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • ab testing
  • art direction
  • branding identity
  • data visualization
  • design systems
  • icon
  • illustration
  • isometric illustration
  • iteration
  • marketing communications
  • user research
  • ux
  • vector
  • visual design
  • web design
Message