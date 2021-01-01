Creative Directors in Iasi, Romania for hire

Ioan Mihail Botezatu

Iasi, Romania $70-80k (USD)

About Ioan Mihail Botezatu

My name is Schumy I am a professional Graphic Designer, over 8 years of extensive experience in graphic design.

Work History

  • Freelance Graphic Designer @ Co-Founder at Stormic Design

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • „George Enescu” National University of Iași

    Bachelor’s Degree

    2011

Skills

  • adobe creative suit
  • branding identity
  • corporate branding
  • flyer design
  • graphic design
  • logo and branding
  • minimalism
  • modern
  • print design
  • social media graphics
  • stationary design
  • typography
Dascălu Florin

Iasi, Romania

About Dascălu Florin

Self-taught graphic designer.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo design
  • type design
  • typography
  • ui design
Demetriad Balanescu

Iasi, Romania $<50k (USD)

About Demetriad Balanescu

Mobile & Web UI/UX I Graphic Design | Logos and Branding

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe xd
  • animation
  • app ui
  • art direction
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • label design
  • logo and branding
  • mobile interface
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Robert Ciobanu

Iasi, Romania

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • branding
  • graphic and web design
  • logo design
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile interface
  • social media
  • software design
  • software testing
  • stationery
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
