Creative Directors in Hyderabad, India for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Hyderabad, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
RajivB.Pro
hyderabad • $<50k (USD)
About RajivB.
Design enthusiast who loves to create new intuitive things.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- graphic design
- icon designer
- illustration
- interaction design
- mobile
- uidesign
- user experience designer
- user interface designer
- uxdesign
- visual design
- web design
Nithin Prakash MotupalliPro
Hyderabad • $100-110k (USD)
About Nithin Prakash Motupalli
I'm Nithin Prakash,
and I design experiences.
I help organisations get to know their customers and develop new ways to make them happy.
Work History
-
Experience Designer @ Deloitte Digital
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- augmented reality
- design thinking
- human-centered design
- interaction design
- mixed reality
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- ux
- virtual reality
- visual design
- web applications
Manoj Panda
Hyderabad • $<50k (USD)
About Manoj Panda
UX/UI Designer. Experienced in creating modern & high-quality responsive user-centered interfaces.
Work History
-
Sr UX Consultant @ Hexagon
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- art direction
- branding
- data visualization
- ecommerce
- graphic design
- icon
- logo
- mobileapp
- prototype
- ui
- user research
- ux
- visualdesign
- web design
ParthaSarathy AilaPro
Hyderabad • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior UI/UX Designer @ IMImobile
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Osmania Univerty
BACHELOR OF FINE ARTS
2011
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- logo
- procreate
- sketch
- sketch 3
- ui
- user centered design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- visual design
- visual identity design