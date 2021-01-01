Creative Directors in Hyderabad, India for hire

RajivB.

hyderabad $<50k (USD)

About RajivB.

Design enthusiast who loves to create new intuitive things.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • icon designer
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • uidesign
  • user experience designer
  • user interface designer
  • uxdesign
  • visual design
  • web design
Nithin Prakash Motupalli

Hyderabad $100-110k (USD)

About Nithin Prakash Motupalli

I'm Nithin Prakash,
and I design experiences.

I help organisations get to know their customers and develop new ways to make them happy.

Work History

  • Experience Designer @ Deloitte Digital

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • augmented reality
  • design thinking
  • human-centered design
  • interaction design
  • mixed reality
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ux
  • virtual reality
  • visual design
  • web applications
Manoj Panda

Hyderabad $<50k (USD)

About Manoj Panda

UX/UI Designer. Experienced in creating modern & high-quality responsive user-centered interfaces.

Work History

  • Sr UX Consultant @ Hexagon

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • art direction
  • branding
  • data visualization
  • ecommerce
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • logo
  • mobileapp
  • prototype
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • visualdesign
  • web design
ParthaSarathy Aila

Hyderabad $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Senior UI/UX Designer @ IMImobile

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Osmania Univerty

    BACHELOR OF FINE ARTS

    2011

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • logo
  • procreate
  • sketch
  • sketch 3
  • ui
  • user centered design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • visual design
  • visual identity design
