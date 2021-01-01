Creative Directors in Helsinki, Finland for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Helsinki, Finland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Marcelo Meijome

Helsinki $120-130k (USD)

About Marcelo Meijome

Designing for Mixed Reality at Varjo.
I make 3d things and move them.

Work History

  • Senior Visual Designer @ Varjo

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • 2d
  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • autodesk maya
  • design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • unity
  • ux
Jutta Kivilompolo

Helsinki, Finland

About Jutta Kivilompolo

I'm an illustrator and art director. I Love making colourful and dope visuals in different platforms. Great skills in animation, print and UI design.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Freelancer

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • art direction
  • artwork
  • fabric design
  • fashion illustration
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • interior design
  • layout
  • pattern design
  • space design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ui desgin
  • visual identity design
  • wall art
Irina Valeeva

Helsinki, Finland

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • character design
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • product illustration
  • vector graphics
Nikolay Pridachin

Helsinki $100-110k (USD)

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Digital Octane

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • British Higher School of Art and Design

    Bachelor's degree / Graphic Design

    2014

Skills

  • design for web
  • development
  • front-end development
  • interaction design
  • javascript
  • prototype
  • quality assurance
  • sketch
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
  • web developement
  • wireframe
  • wireframing and prototyping
