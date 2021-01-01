Creative Directors in Helsinki, Finland for hire
Marcelo MeijomePro
Helsinki • $120-130k (USD)
About Marcelo Meijome
Designing for Mixed Reality at Varjo.
I make 3d things and move them.
Work History
-
Senior Visual Designer @ Varjo
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- 2d
- 3d graphics
- animation
- autodesk maya
- design
- illustration
- interaction design
- motion graphics
- ui
- unity
- ux
Jutta Kivilompolo
Helsinki, Finland
About Jutta Kivilompolo
I'm an illustrator and art director. I Love making colourful and dope visuals in different platforms. Great skills in animation, print and UI design.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Freelancer
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- art direction
- artwork
- fabric design
- fashion illustration
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- interior design
- layout
- pattern design
- space design
- typography
- ui
- ui desgin
- visual identity design
- wall art
Irina Valeeva
Helsinki, Finland
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- character design
- editorial design
- illustration
- product illustration
- vector graphics
Nikolay PridachinPro
Helsinki • $100-110k (USD)
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Digital Octane
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
British Higher School of Art and Design
Bachelor's degree / Graphic Design
2014
Skills
- design for web
- development
- front-end development
- interaction design
- javascript
- prototype
- quality assurance
- sketch
- ui
- user research
- ux
- web design
- web developement
- wireframe
- wireframing and prototyping