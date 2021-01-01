Creative Directors in Guayaquil, Ecuador for hire

Alex Castillo

Guayaquil, Ecuador

Specialties

  • Illustration

Daniel Dávila

Guayaquil, Ecuador

About Daniel Dávila

Illustrator since when I was 5.
Everyday, I'm trying to learn more and more.
That's is the sense of the life.

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ EvoiceMarketing

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • School of Fine Arts "Juan José Plaza"

    Fine Arts degree

    2006

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • motion design
Yami Figueroa

Guayaquil, Ecuador $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Digital design. @ KOI

    2015 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • ESPOL

    Design

    2010

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • copywriter
  • crafting
  • data visualization
  • digital design
  • infographic design
  • lettering
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • social media content
  • ux
  • web design
  • wordpress
Melior

Saint Lucia, Caribbean $50-60k (USD)

About Melior

Hey everyone! 👋🏼 We are the Melior family who’s using technology to solve community and business problems within the Caribbean.
🏡👨🏽‍💻

We’re aiming to raise the standard of living in our home country Saint Lucia and then the rest of the Caribbean region.
🇱🇨

We are currently leveraging digital technology platforms to create innovative solutions to help strategically picked clients reach their goals which by extension help us reach our goal.
📱💻

RAISING THE QUALITY OF LIVING IN THE CARIBBEAN.
❣️

We are Inno-techers! Innovative technology enthusiasts.
🧠🧐

We're going to use Dribbble to show off our web designs from time to time so enjoy!

We’re on this journey to become the number one technology investors in the Caribbean. To put ourselves in the best position possible to help our people now and in the future.
🚗💨

🖥 Development
🍥 Design
📱 Marketing
♟ Strategy

Co-founder of Melior
www.meliorlab.tech

🇱🇨🇦🇬🇧🇸🇧🇧🇦🇼🇨🇼🇬🇵🇲🇶🇩🇴🇭🇹🇵🇷🇦🇮🇰🇾🇲🇸🇹🇨🇨🇺🇩🇲🇯🇲🇬🇩🇹🇹🇰🇳🇻🇨

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • Webflow
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • adobe xd
  • flutter
  • html css javascript
  • invision
  • java
  • php
  • react native
  • sketch
  • swift
  • ui
  • ux
  • wordpress
