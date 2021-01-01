Creative Directors in Guayaquil, Ecuador for hire
Daniel Dávila
Guayaquil, Ecuador
About Daniel Dávila
Illustrator since when I was 5.
Everyday, I'm trying to learn more and more.
That's is the sense of the life.
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ EvoiceMarketing
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
School of Fine Arts "Juan José Plaza"
Fine Arts degree
2006
Skills
- branding and logo design
- graphic design
- motion design
Yami Figueroa
Guayaquil, Ecuador • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Digital design. @ KOI
2015 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
ESPOL
Design
2010
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- copywriter
- crafting
- data visualization
- digital design
- infographic design
- lettering
- maxon cinema 4d
- social media content
- ux
- web design
- wordpress
Melior
Saint Lucia, Caribbean • $50-60k (USD)
About Melior
Hey everyone! 👋🏼 We are the Melior family who’s using technology to solve community and business problems within the Caribbean.
🏡👨🏽💻
We’re aiming to raise the standard of living in our home country Saint Lucia and then the rest of the Caribbean region.
🇱🇨
We are currently leveraging digital technology platforms to create innovative solutions to help strategically picked clients reach their goals which by extension help us reach our goal.
📱💻
RAISING THE QUALITY OF LIVING IN THE CARIBBEAN.
❣️
We are Inno-techers! Innovative technology enthusiasts.
🧠🧐
We're going to use Dribbble to show off our web designs from time to time so enjoy!
We’re on this journey to become the number one technology investors in the Caribbean. To put ourselves in the best position possible to help our people now and in the future.
🚗💨
🖥 Development
🍥 Design
📱 Marketing
♟ Strategy
Co-founder of Melior
www.meliorlab.tech
🇱🇨🇦🇬🇧🇸🇧🇧🇦🇼🇨🇼🇬🇵🇲🇶🇩🇴🇭🇹🇵🇷🇦🇮🇰🇾🇲🇸🇹🇨🇨🇺🇩🇲🇯🇲🇬🇩🇹🇹🇰🇳🇻🇨
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- Webflow
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- adobe xd
- flutter
- html css javascript
- invision
- java
- php
- react native
- sketch
- swift
- ui
- ux
- wordpress