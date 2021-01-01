Creative Directors in Grand Rapids, MI for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Grand Rapids, MI on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Josh Kulchar

Josh Kulchar

Pro

Grand Rapids, MI $70-80k (USD)

Message

About Josh Kulchar

Art Director + Visual Designer + Illustrator. Works at the design agency, Full Circle, and independently with a handful of stellar clients.

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Full Circle Marketing & Design

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Grand Valley State University

    BFA Art & Design

    2011

Skills

  • advertising
  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • packaging
  • ux
Message
Calvin Chopp

Calvin Chopp

Allegan, Michigan $100-110k (USD)

Message

About Calvin Chopp

Southwest Michigan-based digital product designer/front-end developer. Illustration, hand-lettering, and everything webanease.

Work History

  • UX Director @ Elexicon, Inc.

    2007 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Kendall College of Art and Design

    Associates of Visual Communication, Digital Media

    2007

Skills

  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interactive development
  • marketing
  • motion graphics
  • print design
  • ui
  • web design
  • wordpress
Message
Travis Fahlen

Travis Fahlen

Pro

Grand Rapids, Michigan $100-110k (USD)

Message

About Travis Fahlen

Partner/Design Director at TBX
Voted Happy AF and also Worst at Adulting by the TBX team.

Work History

  • Design Director/Partner @ TBX

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • graphic design
  • html
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wordpress
Message
Blake Johnson

Blake Johnson

Pro

Holland, Michigan $<50k (USD)

Message

About Blake Johnson

half swedish

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Silkscreen Marketing

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Hope College

    Business, Leadership, and Studio Art

    2017

Skills

  • apparel design
  • commercial art
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • liturgical arts
  • screen printing
Message