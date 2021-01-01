Creative Directors in Glasgow, United Kingdom for hire
Chris Leckie
Edinburgh, Scotland
About Chris Leckie
Head of UX for Wood Mackenzie. Previously Amazon, FanDuel, and FreeAgent.
Work History
-
Head of UX @ Wood Mackenzie
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
9+ years
Education
-
Abertay
BSc(Hons) Web Design & Development
2009
Skills
- front-end development
- product design
- product management
- strategic thinking
- ui
- user research
- ux
Greg DlubaczPro
Edinburgh • $60-70k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- android app design
- bim
- dashboard
- design systems
- ios
- ios application design
- landing page
- material design
- mobile
- pos
- product design
- style guide
- styleguide
- ui
- ux
- web design
MarkusPro
Scotland • $60-70k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- ar
- css
- html
- interaction design
- mr
- ui
- ux
- vr
- xr
Aditya | Logo DesignerPro
Newyork • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- app icon
- brand
- branding
- design
- graphic design
- identity
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- logo design
- logo designer
- logotype
- mark
- monogram
- symbol
- typography