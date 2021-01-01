Hire creative directors in Ghāziābād

  • sandeep virk

    sandeep virk

    new delhi

    AR - VR vr ar human man freebie astronaut science scientist experiment motion graphics graphic design design character vector ui graphic illustration
    Lost Key forgot foget password key figma design character vector ui graphic illustration
    Extend Meeting project work office colleagues firends dicussion meeting chattting chat ui design character vector graphic illustration
    • Product Design
  • Sourav Maity ℠

    Sourav Maity ℠

    Delhi, India

    Exploring Drama Tool temparature prototyping interaction design interaction android design app ios mobile ux ui
    Model Management list ui card performance activity profile model management app modeling landing page web dashboard website design app ux ui
    Home automation app interaction details page list page list ui light bulb light home home automation android design app ios mobile ux ui
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Deepika Sinha

    Deepika Sinha

    New Delhi

    User Journey Map design user journey ux
    Qutub Minar stamp icon stamp icon illustraion
    detailed user journey map research ux data user journey
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Avinash Tripathi

    Avinash Tripathi

    New Delhi, India

    Store Settings settings cards minimal clean ux ui
    Eat Out cards app 3d ios minimal clean ux ui
    Invoices fintech app cards minimal clean ux ui
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Praveen Tewatia

    Praveen Tewatia

    Delhi, India

    Travel Agent Booking System - Travelogist dashboard travelogist travelogist agency forms flow clean booking system dashboard flight calendar booking interface design ui ux
    Whatshot App - Your Daily Guide #2 flat shopping branding mobile interface animation app design ux ui
    Whatshot App - Your Daily Guide 2d design ux branding mobile interface logo animation app social feed local business event local
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nitin Jain

    Nitin Jain

    Gurgaon,India

    Games on Ecommerce - Quiz options ui ux visual colorful play reward winner money dollar cash coins question answer doge dogecoin popup landing quiz abstract
    Pro based service Mobile app colors clean yellow services product design home fees payment request track timeline sketch adobexd visual ux ui app mobile service pro
    Insurance Landing Page interface purple policy cover plan protection portal ux ui dubai clouds footer testimonial travel motor health insurance illustration website landing page
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Kavita Khati

    Kavita Khati

    Noida, India

    Investment Mobile App home tracking portfolio mobile app branding finance listing cards dashboard homepage stockmarket investment
    Musictime - Mobile Application signup login onboarding typography illustration logo application branding app popup mapview detail homepage music mobileapp
    Landing Page for a Yoga & Meditation logo classes video application app design meditation exercise yoga webdesign landing page homepage
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Proksh

    Proksh

    New Delhi

    Consious cotton collection Landing page launching hero section fashion branding minimal website ecommerce design ux landing page ui
    Italic Lookbook user interface layout design layout photography figmadesign branding design website minimal lookbook ecommerce ui
    Product Page Carousel animation design system shoes pdp variants category shopping ux ui website minimal fashion product page ecommerce
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Dual Pixel™

    Dual Pixel™

    New Delhi

    Grocery Website || Online Grocery Delivery 2020 trend ecommerce adobexd groceries website homepage landing page shop store ui ui template user interface website website concept website design website template
    Home Screen UI | Food Delivery App restaurant app home screen delivery carousel food app home mobile ui restaurant ios food app
    Food Delivery App UI delivery carousel hot food app home mobile ui restaurant ios food app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Chinmay Choudhury

    Chinmay Choudhury

    New delhi,india

    Designmadecool : Portfolio website animation modern design 3d illustration ux ui portfolio website design web design
    3D app landing page blender 3d landing page app design web desgin ux ui design ux design design 3d illustration 3d
    Dribble Darkmode chat app app designer dashboard app web design dashboard ui daily ui dashboad app design ui design ux design ui ux ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Rachit

    Rachit

    New Delhi

    Art. Colours. Geometry. patterns printing shapes design book book cover art books geometric art geometry graphic design illustration pattern design book cover design print mockup artwork geometric typography print design pattern
    Day14 patterns vector stamp stamp design modern shapes geometric shapes flower pattern graphic design geometric pattern pattern art pattern a day pattern design vector art shapes pattern illustration
    Day13 vector art pattern a day art direction pattern vector stamp modern pattern pattern art geometric pattern vector graphic design shapes color illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

