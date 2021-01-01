Creative Directors in Germany for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Germany on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Niclas Ernst

Niclas Ernst

Pro

Berlin $120-130k (USD)

Message

About Niclas Ernst

I'm a designer and entrepreneur from Frankfurt am Main, now living and working out of my studio in Berlin. I enjoy things that just work and bring joy – and I carry that over to the companies and startups whom I've helped designing business outcomes.

Before, I've worked with renowned clients including Coca-Cola, Allianz and Deutsche Vermögensberatung together with my friends at Fintory near Düsseldorf.

I'm now in Berlin working on mobile and desktop apps, web-apps, websites and more. You have an interesting idea? Let's chat. I'm available for freelance projects.

Work History

  • Freelance Product Designer @ TeamGrid

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Education

  • high school

    Dropped out

    2016

Skills

  • android
  • data visualization
  • data-heavy
  • design
  • enterprise software
  • finance
  • fintech
  • ios
  • mobile
  • product design
  • user experience design
Message
Mariusz Ciesla

Mariusz Ciesla

Pro

Berlin, Germany $90-100k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Visiting Lecturer: UX & Product Design @ AGH University of Science and Technology

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Education

  • AGH University of Science and Technology

    MSc: Computer Science / Human Computer Interaction

    2009

Skills

  • android apps
  • branding
  • design systems
  • interaction design
  • ios app
  • iphone app design
  • leadership
  • mobile app design
  • mobile apps
  • product design
  • product management
  • strategy
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Julian Molitor

Julian Molitor

Pro

Düsseldorf, Germany $<50k (USD)

Message

About Julian Molitor

20-something-year-old UI/UX-Designer from Düsseldorf, Germany.

Work History

  • Junior Art Director @ SHIFT Strategy

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • bm - Berufsakademie

    Gestaltungstechnischer Assistent

    2016

Skills

  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • interface design
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Karime Moell 🍤

Karime Moell 🍤

Pro

Germany, Düsseldorf

Message

About Karime Moell 🍤

Aloha 🤙
I am a product designer, hobby dj, try-hard bartender and happy to talk with you about Elon Musk.

Work History

  • Senior UI/UX Designer @ Klarna

    2019 - 2021

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • FH Düsseldrof

    Bachelor of Arts

    2018

Skills

  • Mobile Design
  • branding and logo design
  • icondesign
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web desing
Message