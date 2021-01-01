Creative Directors in Gandhinagar, India for hire
Mahesh Kantariya
Ahmedabad (India)
Work History
-
Design Lead @ Agile Infoways
2011 - 2019
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Bhavnagar University
B.com
2005
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Nirav joshi
Ahmedabad, India • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Co-Founder @ Themedesigner
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- bootstrap
- custom design
- html5 css3
- minimal design
- theme design
- ui
- web design
- wordpress
- wordpress theme design
Yudiz Solutions Pvt LtdPro
Ahmedabad
About Yudiz Solutions Pvt Ltd
A designing studio with perfect blend of creativeness and experience of producing cutting edge visuals adopting mature methodologies & innovative technologies.
Work History
-
Design Head @ Yudiz Solutions Pvt Ltd
2009 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- 2d illustration
- 3d graphics
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- branding
- game design
- infographic design
- logo
- mobile
- sketch
- uidesign
- uiuxdesign
- ux
- visual ui design
- web design
Dhaval Modi
Ahmedabad • $60-70k (USD)
About Dhaval Modi
Design Consultant
~
Focused on building bold modern brands and great human experiences.
Work History
-
Sr. UI/UX Designer @ Simform Solutions
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Shree S.B.V. Chavda, Saraswati High School
High School
2006
Skills
- art direction
- branding identity
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo and branding
- packaging
- ui
- visual design
- web