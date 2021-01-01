Creative Directors in Faisalabad, Pakistan for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Faisalabad, Pakistan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Romis Riyool - Raza

Romis Riyool - Raza

Faisalabad, Pakistan $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Senior Graphic Designer @ fiverr/upwork

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • creative direction
  • illustration
  • logo
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector graphics
  • visual design
  • web design
Message
Umar Shahid

Umar Shahid

Faisalabad, Pakistan $90-100k (USD)

Message

About Umar Shahid

Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribble

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • concept
  • doodling
  • hand drawing
  • icondesign
  • illustration
  • logo desing
  • symbol
  • t-shirt design
  • typography
  • web page design
Message
Sana Shabbir

Sana Shabbir

Faisalabad, Pakistan $60-70k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Employee @ Zuhair Studio

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • University

    Bachelor

    2020

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe lightroom
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • adobe xd
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • business card design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • illustration graphic design
  • photo retouching
  • photography
  • photoshop editing
  • poster design
  • t-shirt design
Message
Ibtesam Tariq

Ibtesam Tariq

Faisalabad, Pakistan $50-60k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • logo and branding
  • uidesign
  • user research
  • ux
Message