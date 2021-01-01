Creative Directors in Egypt for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Egypt on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Mohamed ElgendyPro
Egypt • $50-60k (USD)
About Mohamed Elgendy
Head of Design @Rely'IO
Work History
-
Co-Founder & Head of Design @ Rely'IO
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Product Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Commercial management
Diplom
2007
Skills
- interaction design
- mobile
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Salah ElimamPro
Egypt • $60-70k (USD)
About Salah Elimam
Digital designer experienced in user interface design, user experience
and Wordpress Developer, Founder at @Lioit
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Brandria
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- design
- development
- front-end development
- illustration
- mobile
- mobile app ui
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wordpress
Youssef Wilson
Cairo, Egypt • $<50k (USD)
About Youssef Wilson
I'm a Lego Builder, Bookworm & Storyteller.
Very enthusiastic about Branding, UI/UX & Illustration.
Work History
-
Brand Designer @ Instabug
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- character design
- design system
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- product design
- ux
Ramy Hamed
Egypt • $<50k (USD)
About Ramy Hamed
artdirector
Work History
-
artdirector @ Almatar app
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation 2d
- illustration
- motion graphics