Creative Directors in Egypt for hire

Mohamed Elgendy

Egypt $50-60k (USD)

About Mohamed Elgendy

Head of Design @Rely'IO

Work History

  • Co-Founder & Head of Design @ Rely'IO

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Commercial management

    Diplom

    2007

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Salah Elimam

Egypt $60-70k (USD)

About Salah Elimam

Digital designer experienced in user interface design, user experience
and Wordpress Developer, Founder at @Lioit

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Brandria

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • design
  • development
  • front-end development
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wordpress
Youssef Wilson

Cairo, Egypt $<50k (USD)

About Youssef Wilson

I'm a Lego Builder, Bookworm & Storyteller.
Very enthusiastic about Branding, UI/UX & Illustration.

Work History

  • Brand Designer @ Instabug

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • character design
  • design system
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • product design
  • ux
Ramy Hamed

Egypt $<50k (USD)

About Ramy Hamed

artdirector

Work History

  • artdirector @ Almatar app

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation 2d
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
