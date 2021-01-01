Creative Directors in Dominican Republic for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Dominican Republic on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Rafael Medina

Santo Domingo, DR

About Rafael Medina

Product Designer - Frontend Dev - Illustrator

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • illustration
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Victor Rosario

Dominican Republic

About Victor Rosario

Hey!

I'm a graphic designer from Dominican Republic.
Here just to show my passion for communicate in all the ways I can do it.

Work History

  • Senior Visual Designer @ Phnx Studio

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • ITLA

    Multimedia

    2014

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • lettering
  • logo
  • photo manipulation
  • print design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
Ashraow

Santo Domingo, República Dominicana. $70-80k (USD)

Work History

  • Designer @ Unit

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • design
  • illustration
  • infographic design
Lisa

Santo Domingo $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • character design
  • flat design
  • game artist
  • illustration
  • mobile games
