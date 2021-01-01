Creative Directors in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Daria

Daria

Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine $<50k (USD)

Message

About Daria

👋 I’m a freelance illustrator and graphic designer. My goal is to add soul to your business with the illustration.
Available for freelance projects 💚

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • card design
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • greeting cards
  • illustation
  • label design
  • metal pin
  • pattern
  • seamless pattern
  • sticker design
  • textile
  • textile pattern
  • tshirt design
Message
Kate Vyazovskaya

Kate Vyazovskaya

Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Kate Vyazovskaya

Graphic designer | Logo & Brand Identity

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand identity development
  • logotype
  • stationary design
Message
Nikita Shabunko

Nikita Shabunko

Pro

Dniprodzerzhynsk, Ukraine

Message

About Nikita Shabunko

Hi, I’m a UI/UX and Web designer specializing in the development of modern front-end ready user flows, wireframes and mockups.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • appdesign
  • corporate
  • ecommerce
  • interaction design
  • landing page
  • mobile interface
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Dezhina Anastasiya

Dezhina Anastasiya

Dnipro, Ukraine $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • UX/UI designer @ WebHeads Agency

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • tilda
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message