Creative Directors in Depok, Indonesia for hire

Fares FarhanPro
Jakarta • $120-130k (USD)
About Fares Farhan
18+ years of experience in web site and web based application design and development.
12+ years of experience in mobile app UI and I/x design.
Specialties: UI Design, Interaction Design, User Experience & Design
Work History
-
Head of UX & Design @ Smartfren Telecom
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
6–8 years
Education
-
Pasundan University
Bachelor Degree
2001
Skills
- interaction design
- mobile app ui
- ui design
- ux strategy
- web app
- web design
Windi Romania
Jakarta • $<50k (USD)
About Windi Romania
UX Lead at Cashbac, gives talks about users experience around Jakarta and writes UX study case. I love everything that has to do with a product idea.
Work History
-
UX Lead @ Cashbac
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Skills
- color theory
- design principle
- graphic design
- leadership
- product design
- strategic design
- ui
- ux
Afnizar Nur GhifariPro
Jakarta, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
About Afnizar Nur Ghifari
I’m passionate about all areas of design and I believe in design as a better approach to solving human problem. My interests in design include product design, user interface design, user experience design, technological design, and interaction design.
More of what I do:
• Doing user research for better understanding of users and business needs.
• Designing visual interfaces and interactions.
• Helping build consistent visual design across platforms.
• Building design system to unites product teams around a common visual language.
• Prototyping ideas using HTML/CSS/Javascript, React, Framer, Origami and Invision/Marvel.
• Collaborating with product managers, engineers, and other designers.
• Doing user testing to test the solution of the problem.
Feel free to get in touch with me!
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- design systems
- engineering
- interaction design
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Farkhan Amriel
Jakarta, Indonesia
Work History
-
Product Manager @ PT. Laku6 Online Indonesia
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Universitas Indonesia
Bachelor of Architecture
2018
Skills
- 3d modeling and rendering
- adaptability
- concept development
- conceptual thinking
- critical thinking
- design thinking
- product design
- uxdesign