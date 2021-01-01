Creative Directors in Denver, CO for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Denver, CO on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Kris Puckett

Denver

About Kris Puckett

People then pixels, in that order.
Denver-based Designer with a passion for people and espresso.

Work History

  • Product Designer (Contractor) @ Facebook

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • logo
  • product design
  • ui
Brian Edward Miller

Broomfield, CO

About Brian Edward Miller

I am the owner and illustrator of Orlin Culture Shop, an illustration shop based in Colorado.

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • cartoon
  • concept art
  • illustration
  • picture books
Jose Barrientos

Westminster, Co $70-80k (USD)

About Jose Barrientos

I do what I do, y que. Art Director/Designer, Artist, Husband, imported from Mexico, lover of weird things and purveyor of random knowledge.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Cohn Marketing

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design

    Visual Communicaitons

    2010

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • mentoring
  • packaging
  • paper and pencil
  • procreate
  • typography
Jevons Design Co.

Denver, CO

About Jevons Design Co.

I was born and raised in upstate New York. But, like many freedom loving Americans before me, I decided to make the journey west. I landed in Denver, CO. I've had the pleasure of woking on clients such as; Nike, Burton, Instagram, Canada Goose, Jackson Hole, Powershares, Spalding, Warrior, Odell.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • typography
