Creative Directors in Denpasar, Indonesia for hire

cmpt_rules

cmpt_rules

Bali - Indonesia $>250k (USD)

Vintage • Illustration • Art • Branding

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

  • art
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • vintage
Rina Troitskaia

Rina Troitskaia

Bali, Indonesia

Message

Rina is a multidisciplinary specialist focused on interface design.

  • Senior Designer @ Fantasy Interactive

    2018 - 2018

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

  • design systems
  • design thinking
  • mobile interface
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
Putra Arsana

Putra Arsana

Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

  • Brand / Graphic Design

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • photo editing
  • photo manipulation
  • uidesign
  • web design
Kama Dwipayana

Kama Dwipayana

Bali, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • landing page
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
