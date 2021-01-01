Creative Directors in Delhi, India for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Delhi, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
sandeep virk
new delhi • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Product Lead @ TravelTriangle.com
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Product Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- interaction design
- management
- protoyping
- skecthapp
- team building
- ui desgin
- user research
Sourav Maity ℠Pro
Delhi, India • $60-70k (USD)
About Sourav Maity ℠
Lead Product Designer at BharatPe. Ex Sr. UX/UI Designer at CleverTap. I'm accepting freelance projects. Send me an email if you want to get in touch
Work History
-
Lead UX/UI Designer @ BharatPe
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Education
-
Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Mullana
Master of Computer Application
2011
Skills
- design leadership
- design strategy
- human computer interaction
- persona creation
- product design
- prototyping
- usability
- usability testing
- user experience design
- user interface design
- user research
- user-centered design
- visual identity design
- web design
- wireframing
Nitin Jain
Gurgaon,India • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Product Lead @ Audacelabs
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
LNMIIT
Bachelor in Technology
2019
Skills
- game design
- illustration
- mobile
- product design
- project management
- software design
- user experience (ux)
- web design
Deepika Sinha
New Delhi
Work History
-
Senior Art Director @ SapientRazorfish
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- appdesign
- branding
- design digital products
- icon
- mobile
- persona mapping
- responsive design
- sketch
- user interviews
- user journey mapping
- ux
- visual design