Creative Directors in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania for hire

Kishan Patel
Dar es salaam , Tanzania • $50-60k (USD)
About Kishan Patel
Hi, I'm a graphic & motion designer.
I love minimalism with effective solutions.
Work History
-
UI designer @ Terralogic India
2016 - 2017
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe after effects
- branding
- motion graphics
- ui
- ux
Shalua Mandara
Dar es salaam, Tanzania • $50-60k (USD)
About Shalua Mandara
Developer , Graphic Designer , Photographer
Work History
-
Creative Art Director @ Alkemist worldwide ltd
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- graphic design
- logo and branding
- photography
- spark ar
- web design
- wordpress
Joseph Masonda
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania • $<50k (USD)
About Joseph Masonda
Just a boy who graduated, who thinks graphics is going to save the world.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- copywriting
- data analytics
- data visualization
- gis
design studio
Magomeni, Tanzania • $150-170k (USD)
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Education
-
SHANGTAO COLLEGE OF MEDIA ART
DEGREE
2016
Skills
- logo and branding
- product design
- social media graphics