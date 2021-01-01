Creative Directors in Dallas, TX for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Dallas, TX on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Jeremy Richie

Jeremy Richie

Pro

Dallas, TX $60-70k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Freelance Designer @ Jeremy Richie Design Co.

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • apparel design
  • art direction
  • branding
  • cartoon
  • character design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • pattern
  • typeface
  • ui
  • web design
Message
Tyler Anthony

Tyler Anthony

Pro

Dallas, TX $70-80k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • typography
Message
Ben Peacock

Ben Peacock

Pro

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX $90-100k (USD)

Message

About Ben Peacock

Leader in strategy and design for products, ui/ux and branding.

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ NRG

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Union University

    Marketing

    2010

Skills

  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • consulting
  • design lead
  • digital products
  • leadership
  • marketing
  • product design
  • speaking
  • strategy
  • team leadership
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Message
Jesse MacKenzie

Jesse MacKenzie

Pro

Arlington, Texas

Message

About Jesse MacKenzie

Design Everything.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Trust Printshop

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of Texas at Arlington

    BFA

    2014

Skills

  • branding
  • copywriting
  • css
  • front end web development
  • html
  • illustration
  • javascript
  • marketing
  • photo editing
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message