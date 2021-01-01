Creative Directors in Curitiba, Brazil for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Curitiba, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Rodrigo Ramos
Curitiba, Brazil • $<50k (USD)
About Rodrigo Ramos
Hi, I'm a UX/UI designer based in Curitiba - Brazil.
Sorry for my bad English, I'm working on it.
Work History
-
Digital Designer @ Freelancer
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- digital design
- product design
- ui
- ux
Lucas Gusso
Curitiba, Brazil • $50-60k (USD)
About Lucas Gusso
Hi, I'm Lucas! 👋
I am an Art Director in Curitiba, Brazil. Focus on UI/UX, web design, branding and prototyping.
ø
Work History
-
CEO @ EMPTY
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- graphic and web design
- landing page
- motion graphics
- ui desing
Jessica Pereira
Curitiba, Brazil • $50-60k (USD)
About Jessica Pereira
Coffee, Design and Rock 'n' Roll.
Work History
-
Head of Creation @ Nutribrands
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- creative thinking
- design
- illustration
- packaging
- ui
- ux
- web design
Rafael Gomes
Curitiba - Brazil
About Rafael Gomes
Freelance designer and lettering artist :)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Paraná
Digital Design
2016
Skills
- artist
- calligraphy
- graffiti
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo