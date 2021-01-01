Creative Directors in Curitiba, Brazil for hire

Rodrigo Ramos

Curitiba, Brazil $<50k (USD)

About Rodrigo Ramos

Hi, I'm a UX/UI designer based in Curitiba - Brazil.
Sorry for my bad English, I'm working on it.

Work History

  • Digital Designer @ Freelancer

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • digital design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Lucas Gusso

Curitiba, Brazil $50-60k (USD)

About Lucas Gusso

Hi, I'm Lucas! 👋

I am an Art Director in Curitiba, Brazil. Focus on UI/UX, web design, branding and prototyping.

ø

Work History

  • CEO @ EMPTY

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic and web design
  • landing page
  • motion graphics
  • ui desing
Jessica Pereira

Curitiba, Brazil $50-60k (USD)

About Jessica Pereira

Coffee, Design and Rock 'n' Roll.

Work History

  • Head of Creation @ Nutribrands

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • creative thinking
  • design
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Rafael Gomes

Curitiba - Brazil

About Rafael Gomes

Freelance designer and lettering artist :)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Paraná

    Digital Design

    2016

Skills

  • artist
  • calligraphy
  • graffiti
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
