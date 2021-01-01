Creative Directors in Colombo, Sri Lanka for hire
Buwaneka Ranatunge
Sri Lanka, Colombo • $<50k (USD)
About Buwaneka Ranatunge
Creative UX/UI Designer for Mobile and Web Applications.
Work History
Creative Director @ Ceffectz
2008 – Present
Specialties
Leadership
9+ years
Education
Teesside University
Bachelor of Science BSc (Hons) Computing
2014
Skills
- branding
- dashboard
- development
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction designing
- interface designing
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Chanaka S Irugalbandara
Colombo, Sri Lanka • $100-110k (USD)
About Chanaka S Irugalbandara
Awesome UX/UI Designer and Front End Developer, That's who i am
Work History
Associate UX Lead @ Codegen International
2017 – Present
Specialties
Mobile Design
Skills
- concept builder
- css master
- graphic design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Aravinda Prabath
Colombo- Sri Lanka • $170-190k (USD)
About Aravinda Prabath
My name is Aravinda and I'm a digital product designer with over 10 years of experience in all facets of design. Strategic thinker who consistently produces elegant and effective solutions for complex design problems.
Highly skilled and experienced in SaaS/ERP systems, large-scale collaborative #Figma projects, Figma design systems (components, variants, design tokens, version control, etc.), and well versed in fundamental principles of design, UCD, and agile methodologies.
Work History
UX Lead @ Opusxenta Pvt Ltd
2018 – Present
Specialties
Product Design
9+ years
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration
- mobile
- typography
- ui
- user centered design
- user experience (ux)
- user experience strategy
- user flows
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- ux
- web design
Sanoj DilshanPro
Colombo, Sri Lanka • $<50k (USD)
About Sanoj Dilshan
Hey! First of all, thank you for reading my profile.
I'm a UI/UX Designer and | Front-end Developer | • Web | App designer | • UX Enthusiast | From Sri Lanka | UIUX Ceylon
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
Plymouth University , UK
Software Engineering
2019
Skills
- appdesign
- creative thinking
- front end web developer
- mobile application developer
- problem solver
- ui
- ui ux
- ui desing
- ui development
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- ux strategy
- uxdesign
- web design
- web dessigner