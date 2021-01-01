Creative Directors in Colombo, Sri Lanka for hire

Buwaneka Ranatunge

Sri Lanka, Colombo $<50k (USD)

About Buwaneka Ranatunge

Creative UX/UI Designer for Mobile and Web Applications.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Ceffectz

    2008 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    9+ years

Education

  • Teesside University

    Bachelor of Science BSc (Hons) Computing

    2014

Skills

  • branding
  • dashboard
  • development
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction designing
  • interface designing
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Chanaka S Irugalbandara

Colombo, Sri Lanka $100-110k (USD)

About Chanaka S Irugalbandara

Awesome UX/UI Designer and Front End Developer, That's who i am

Work History

  • Associate UX Lead @ Codegen International

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • concept builder
  • css master
  • email
  • graphic design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Aravinda Prabath

Colombo- Sri Lanka $170-190k (USD)

About Aravinda Prabath

My name is Aravinda and I'm a digital product designer with over 10 years of experience in all facets of design. Strategic thinker who consistently produces elegant and effective solutions for complex design problems.

Highly skilled and experienced in SaaS/ERP systems, large-scale collaborative #Figma projects, Figma design systems (components, variants, design tokens, version control, etc.), and well versed in fundamental principles of design, UCD, and agile methodologies.

Work History

  • UX Lead @ Opusxenta Pvt Ltd

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • typography
  • ui
  • user centered design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user experience strategy
  • user flows
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
Sanoj Dilshan

Pro

Colombo, Sri Lanka $<50k (USD)

About Sanoj Dilshan

Hey! First of all, thank you for reading my profile.
I'm a UI/UX Designer and | Front-end Developer | • Web | App designer | • UX Enthusiast | From Sri Lanka | UIUX Ceylon

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Plymouth University , UK

    Software Engineering

    2019

Skills

  • appdesign
  • creative thinking
  • front end web developer
  • mobile application developer
  • problem solver
  • ui
  • ui ux
  • ui desing
  • ui development
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • ux strategy
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • web dessigner
