Creative Directors in Colombo, Sri Lanka for hire

About Aravinda Prabath

My name is Aravinda and I'm a digital product designer with over 10 years of experience in all facets of design. Strategic thinker who consistently produces elegant and effective solutions for complex design problems.

Highly skilled and experienced in SaaS/ERP systems, large-scale collaborative #Figma projects, Figma design systems (components, variants, design tokens, version control, etc.), and well versed in fundamental principles of design, UCD, and agile methodologies.