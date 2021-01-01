Creative Directors in Coimbatore, India for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Coimbatore, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Dinesh Danny
Coimbatore • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- graphic design
- interaction design
- mobile
- mobile app ui
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
- webapp
Edison Johnson
Coimbatore • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- 2d animation
- android app design
- android app development
- animation
- branding and logo design
- front-end development
- full stack developer
- graphic design
- ios application design
- ios development
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui desing
- uxdesign
- visual identity design
- web design
Saravana Kumar
Coimbatore • $80-90k (USD)
About Saravana Kumar
Visual Design, User Interface Design, User Experience design, Prototyping, Interaction design, Branding Identities, Iconography and Typography.
Work History
-
UI UX Consultant @ Consultant/Freelancer
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Kalinga University
Bachelor of Computer Application
2016
Skills
- adobe dreamweaver
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- balsamiq
- html css javascript
- interaction design
- sketch
- typography
- usability testing
- user centered design
- user experience (ux)
- user flows
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- wireframing and prototyping
Mohammad Ashik
Coimbatore, India • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Freelancing @ Freelancer
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- interaction design
- interfacedesign
- landing page
- mobile app ui
- responsive design
- ui
- uxdesign
- web apps
- web design