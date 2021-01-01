Creative Directors in Cleveland, OH for hire

Laura Guardalabene Peters

Cleveland, OH $80-90k (USD)

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Avery Dennison

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Kent State University

    BFA Visual Communication Design

    2011

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • design
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • typography
Gavin Thompson

Cleveland, OH $50-60k (USD)

About Gavin Thompson

My name is Gavin Thompson, a Graphic Designer & Photographer from the sometimes sunny city of Cleveland, Ohio. After graduating from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design, I’ve since used that piece of paper to sharpen my skills as a member of the creative community (We demand to be taken seriously!) and grow my passion for photography as a second creative career path.

I’m currently open to all opportunities in Design and Photography, so please reach out and let’s have a chat!

Work History

  • In-house Graphic Designer & Photographer @ Great Lakes Brewing Company

    2016 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Ohio University

    Graphic Design

    2011

Skills

  • apparel design
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • photography
  • pos
  • print design
  • product design
  • typography
Simon Birky Hartmann

Cleveland, OH $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Graphic designer @ CBS Radio Cleveland

    2016 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Goshen College

    Bachelor of Arts

    2009

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • poster design
  • textures
Kyla W. Johnson

Cleveland, OH $60-70k (USD)

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ FITCH

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Marietta College

    B.F.A.

    2013

Skills

  • branding
  • in store marketing
  • logo
  • motion graphics
  • print design
  • retail design
  • vector graphics
