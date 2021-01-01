Creative Directors in Cleveland, OH for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Cleveland, OH on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Laura Guardalabene PetersPro
Cleveland, OH • $80-90k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ Avery Dennison
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Kent State University
BFA Visual Communication Design
2011
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- creative direction
- design
- illustration
- packaging
- typography
Gavin Thompson
Cleveland, OH • $50-60k (USD)
About Gavin Thompson
My name is Gavin Thompson, a Graphic Designer & Photographer from the sometimes sunny city of Cleveland, Ohio. After graduating from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design, I’ve since used that piece of paper to sharpen my skills as a member of the creative community (We demand to be taken seriously!) and grow my passion for photography as a second creative career path.
I’m currently open to all opportunities in Design and Photography, so please reach out and let’s have a chat!
Work History
-
In-house Graphic Designer & Photographer @ Great Lakes Brewing Company
2016 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Ohio University
Graphic Design
2011
Skills
- apparel design
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- photography
- pos
- print design
- product design
- typography
Simon Birky HartmannPro
Cleveland, OH • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Graphic designer @ CBS Radio Cleveland
2016 - 2017
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Goshen College
Bachelor of Arts
2009
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- brand identity
- branding
- illustration
- poster design
- textures
Kyla W. Johnson
Cleveland, OH • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ FITCH
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Marietta College
B.F.A.
2013
Skills
- branding
- in store marketing
- logo
- motion graphics
- print design
- retail design
- vector graphics