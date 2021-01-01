Creative Directors in Cincinnati, OH for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Cincinnati, OH on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Sean McCarthy

Sean McCarthy

Pro

Cincinnati, OH $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Sean McCarthy

McCarthy the Magician is a graphic designer and illustrator based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Currently taking on new projects!

Work History

  • Art Director @ GE Aviation

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Ohio University

    Marketing Degree

    2010

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • graphic designer
  • illustration
  • illustrator
  • logo
  • poster design
  • print design
  • sports
  • sports branding
  • sports design
  • sports logo
  • web layout
Message
Patrick Haney

Patrick Haney

Pro

Covington, KY $110-120k (USD)

Message

About Patrick Haney

Patrick Haney is not a sausage. He's a Senior Designer at Plum, former Lead Designer at Token, and connoisseur of chicken wings.

Work History

  • Lead Product Designer @ Token

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Rochester Institute of Technology

    BS in Information Technology

    2001

Skills

  • css
  • email
  • figma
  • front-end development
  • html
  • mobile
  • product design
  • responsive design
  • sketch
  • speaking
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Fallon Venable

Fallon Venable

Cincinnati $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Fallon Venable

I am a graphic designer with a passion for color, typography, brand development, and really clean files.

Open to new opportunities.

Work History

  • Designer @ Roadtrippers

    2017 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of Cincinnati, DAAP

    BS

    2013

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • brand creation
  • brand strategy
  • collaging
  • colors
  • drinking tea
  • editorial layout
  • icon design
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • making lists
  • map design
  • print design
  • typography
Message
Pavel Kosov

Pavel Kosov

Over the world $<50k (USD)

Message

About Pavel Kosov

Crafting the future of interaction design @milkinside / Product Designer / Expert Judge at CSS Design Awards

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • blockchain
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • principle
  • product design
  • ui
  • ui animation
  • ux
  • web design
Message