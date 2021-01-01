Creative Directors in Chicago, IL for hire

Colin J Baker

Chicago, Il $90-100k (USD)

Work History

  • UI Design Manager @ Foot Locker

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

    BFA Graphic Design

    2010

Skills

  • agile
  • android ui
  • branding
  • illustration
  • ios ui
  • leadership
  • logo
  • mobile
  • product design
  • responsive design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Adam Trybuła

Chicago $150-170k (USD)

About Adam Trybuła

Lead Designer @RevenueWell . Previously @Kellogg's . Freelancer All Over . Storyteller . Team Builder

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ RevenueWell

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • North Central College

    Interactive Media Studies: Graphic Design, Marketing

    2013

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • design
  • design leadership
  • design strategy
  • identity systems
  • illustration
  • layout
  • logo
  • product design
  • systems design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
Crista Stanescu

Chicago $110-120k (USD)

About Crista Stanescu

Hey, I'm Crista - Lead Product Designer at Branding Brand.

Work History

  • Lead UX/UI Designer @ DataClarity Corpora􀢢o

    2016 - 2018

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Art High-Scool College Hariclea Darclée

    Design & Architecture Certificate Design

    2007

Skills

  • branding
  • data visualization
  • ecommerce
  • gaming
  • product design
  • product strategy
  • prototype
  • software
  • software design
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • user flows
  • user research
  • ux
  • uxd
  • web design
Don M. Ouwens

Chicago, IL $170-190k (USD)

Work History

  • Senior UX/UI Designer @ Convious

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Sheffield Hallam University

    MA (Graphic) Design

    2014

Skills

  • data visualization
  • ecommerce
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • saas
  • sketch
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
