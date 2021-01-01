Creative Directors in Chicago, IL for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Chicago, IL on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Colin J BakerPro
Chicago, Il • $90-100k (USD)
Work History
-
UI Design Manager @ Foot Locker
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
BFA Graphic Design
2010
Skills
- agile
- android ui
- branding
- illustration
- ios ui
- leadership
- logo
- mobile
- product design
- responsive design
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Adam TrybułaPro
Chicago • $150-170k (USD)
About Adam Trybuła
Lead Designer @RevenueWell . Previously @Kellogg's . Freelancer All Over . Storyteller . Team Builder
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ RevenueWell
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
North Central College
Interactive Media Studies: Graphic Design, Marketing
2013
Skills
- art direction
- brand strategy
- branding
- design
- design leadership
- design strategy
- identity systems
- illustration
- layout
- logo
- product design
- systems design
- typography
- ui
- ux
Crista StanescuPro
Chicago • $110-120k (USD)
About Crista Stanescu
Hey, I'm Crista - Lead Product Designer at Branding Brand.
Work History
-
Lead UX/UI Designer @ DataClarity Corporao
2016 - 2018
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Art High-Scool College Hariclea Darclée
Design & Architecture Certificate Design
2007
Skills
- branding
- data visualization
- ecommerce
- gaming
- product design
- product strategy
- prototype
- software
- software design
- ui
- uidesign
- user flows
- user research
- ux
- uxd
- web design
Don M. OuwensPro
Chicago, IL • $170-190k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior UX/UI Designer @ Convious
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
Sheffield Hallam University
MA (Graphic) Design
2014
Skills
- data visualization
- ecommerce
- graphic design
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- saas
- sketch
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- ux
- visual design
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping