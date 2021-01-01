Creative Directors in Chennai, India for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Chennai, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Praveen raj

Praveen raj

Chennai, India $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Digisecmedia.com

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • dashboard design
  • freelance
  • interaction design
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Sai Ashwin

Sai Ashwin

chennai $80-90k (USD)

About Sai Ashwin

A Product Design consultant providing functional and thoughtful design solutions for MOBILE APPS (iOS & Android), WEB APPS AND RESPONSIVE WEBSITES.

Work History

  • UX & UI Design consultant @ Newgen Knowledgeworks Pvt Ltd

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Annamalai university (distance education)

    B.Sc. (digital media - visual effects)

    2010

Skills

  • android design
  • customer experience
  • interfacedesign
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • user experiance
  • user research
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Spikey Sanju

Spikey Sanju

Chennai, India $140-150k (USD)

About Spikey Sanju

An Passionate Mobile App Developer & Full Stack Designer.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ F22 Labs

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • BSA Crescent Institute of Science & Technology

    B.Tech

    2016

Skills

  • android app development
  • appdesign
  • figma
  • front-end web design
  • illustration
  • logo desing
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile application development
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ui desing
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Srinivasan Rajan

Srinivasan Rajan

Chennai, India $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • UI / UX Designer @ Timeless.co

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • logo
  • ui
  • ui interaction
  • ux
  • web design
