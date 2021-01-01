Creative Directors in Chennai, India for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Chennai, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Praveen rajPro
Chennai, India • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Digisecmedia.com
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
1–2 years
Skills
- animation
- dashboard design
- freelance
- interaction design
- landing page
- mobile
- motion graphics
- ui
- ux
- web design
Sai Ashwin
chennai • $80-90k (USD)
About Sai Ashwin
A Product Design consultant providing functional and thoughtful design solutions for MOBILE APPS (iOS & Android), WEB APPS AND RESPONSIVE WEBSITES.
Work History
-
UX & UI Design consultant @ Newgen Knowledgeworks Pvt Ltd
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Annamalai university (distance education)
B.Sc. (digital media - visual effects)
2010
Skills
- android design
- customer experience
- interfacedesign
- ios design
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- user experiance
- user research
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping
Spikey Sanju
Chennai, India • $140-150k (USD)
About Spikey Sanju
An Passionate Mobile App Developer & Full Stack Designer.
Work History
-
Product Designer @ F22 Labs
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
BSA Crescent Institute of Science & Technology
B.Tech
2016
Skills
- android app development
- appdesign
- figma
- front-end web design
- illustration
- logo desing
- mobile app ui
- mobile application development
- sketch
- ui
- ui desing
- uidesign
- ux
- uxdesign
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping
Srinivasan RajanPro
Chennai, India • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UI / UX Designer @ Timeless.co
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- logo
- ui
- ui interaction
- ux
- web design