Creative Directors in Charlotte, NC for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Charlotte, NC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Stephen PhilpottPro
Charlotte, NC • $70-80k (USD)
About Stephen Philpott
Designer at The Philpott Creative Co.
Work History
-
Designer @ NSI Industries
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
SCAD
Bachelor of Arts / Advertising
2011
Skills
- advertising design
- branding
- copywriting
- layout
- lettering
- print design
- typography
Corey Daniels
Charlotte, NC • $150-170k (USD)
About Corey Daniels
I'm a hybrid Designer/Developer with an itch for creating products.
Work History
-
Head of Design @ Evolve Service Software
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Appalachian State
Industrial Design
2008
Skills
- figma
- front-end development
- interaction design
- mobile design
- pattern libraries
- product design
- product strategy
- programming
- protoyping
- react
- sketch
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- vue
- web design
- web developement
Eric ParksPro
Charlotte, NC • $50-60k (USD)
About Eric Parks
Designer and photographer creating authentically good content for authentically good people and brands.
Work History
-
Designer @ Freelance
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Mansfield University
Graphic Design
2013
Skills
- apparel design
- branding
- design
- digital design
- email campaigns
- graphic design
- lettering
- logo
- marketing collateral
- photography
- print design
- print production
- typography
- web design
Alan Knight
Charlotte NC • $80-90k (USD)
About Alan Knight
MRKNT Design Co. Charlotte base graphic designer & illustrator specializing in logo design, brand identity and packaging. For inquiries, please visit email us.
Work History
-
Art Director / Design Director @ www.alanknight.co
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Art Institute of Pittsburgh
BA
2005
Skills
- branding
- graphic and web design
- illustration design
- logo
- marketing design
- packaging
- print design
- web design