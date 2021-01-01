Creative Directors in Charlotte, NC for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Charlotte, NC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Stephen Philpott

Stephen Philpott

Charlotte, NC $70-80k (USD)

About Stephen Philpott

Designer at The Philpott Creative Co.

Work History

  • Designer @ NSI Industries

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • SCAD

    Bachelor of Arts / Advertising

    2011

Skills

  • advertising design
  • branding
  • copywriting
  • layout
  • lettering
  • print design
  • typography
Corey Daniels

Corey Daniels

Charlotte, NC $150-170k (USD)

About Corey Daniels

I'm a hybrid Designer/Developer with an itch for creating products.

Work History

  • Head of Design @ Evolve Service Software

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Appalachian State

    Industrial Design

    2008

Skills

  • figma
  • front-end development
  • interaction design
  • mobile design
  • pattern libraries
  • product design
  • product strategy
  • programming
  • protoyping
  • react
  • sketch
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • vue
  • web design
  • web developement
Eric Parks

Eric Parks

Charlotte, NC $50-60k (USD)

About Eric Parks

Designer and photographer creating authentically good content for authentically good people and brands.

Work History

  • Designer @ Freelance

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Mansfield University

    Graphic Design

    2013

Skills

  • apparel design
  • branding
  • design
  • digital design
  • email campaigns
  • graphic design
  • lettering
  • logo
  • marketing collateral
  • photography
  • print design
  • print production
  • typography
  • web design
Alan Knight

Alan Knight

Charlotte NC $80-90k (USD)

About Alan Knight

MRKNT Design Co. Charlotte base graphic designer & illustrator specializing in logo design, brand identity and packaging. For inquiries, please visit email us.

Work History

  • Art Director / Design Director @ www.alanknight.co

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Art Institute of Pittsburgh

    BA

    2005

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic and web design
  • illustration design
  • logo
  • marketing design
  • packaging
  • print design
  • web design
