Creative Directors in Charleston, SC for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Charleston, SC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Paul DunbarPro
Charleston S.C. • $80-90k (USD)
About Paul Dunbar
Branding and Ui designer working with brands who like to push the envelope.
Work History
Art Director @ isl.co
2016 - 2017
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- advertising
- branding
- conceptual
- digital design
- illustration
- print design
- typography
- web design
Alexander Griffin
Charleston • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
Owner | Creative @ GumboJockey Design Studio
2020 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- illustration
- logo
Jude Shiflett
Charleston, SC • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
Art Director @ Rawle Murdy
2017 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
The Art Institute of Charleston
Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic & Web Design
2017
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- advertising campaigns
- art direction
- banner ads
- brand identity development
- branding
- front-end web design
- graphic design
- illustration
- information architecture
- packaging
- photo editing
- print layout
- video editting
- video producer
Chelsea BurkettPro
Charleston, South Carolina • $<50k (USD)
Work History
Graphic Designer @ Motivated Marketing
2017 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
East Tennessee State University
Bachelor of Fine Arts
2014
Skills
- branding
- branding identity
- illustration
- painting