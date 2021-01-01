Creative Directors in Charleston, SC for hire

Paul Dunbar

Charleston S.C. $80-90k (USD)

About Paul Dunbar

Branding and Ui designer working with brands who like to push the envelope.

Work History

  • Art Director @ isl.co

    2016 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • advertising
  • branding
  • conceptual
  • digital design
  • illustration
  • print design
  • typography
  • web design
Alexander Griffin

Charleston $60-70k (USD)

Work History

  • Owner | Creative @ GumboJockey Design Studio

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
Jude Shiflett

Charleston, SC $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Art Director @ Rawle Murdy

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • The Art Institute of Charleston

    Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic & Web Design

    2017

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • advertising campaigns
  • art direction
  • banner ads
  • brand identity development
  • branding
  • front-end web design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • information architecture
  • packaging
  • photo editing
  • print layout
  • video editting
  • video producer
Chelsea Burkett

Charleston, South Carolina $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Motivated Marketing

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • East Tennessee State University

    Bachelor of Fine Arts

    2014

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • illustration
  • painting
