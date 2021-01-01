Creative Directors in Calcutta, India for hire
Santanu Singha
kolkata, india • $70-80k (USD)
Work History
-
UI/UX Team Leader @ Tier5 Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Education
-
Calcutta University
Graduate
2008
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- branding
- figma
- interaction design
- micro interactions
- mobile
- mobile app ui
- motion graphics
- sketch
- user interface (ui)
- web design
Pinki Ghosh Dastidar
India, kolkata • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- freelance
- interaction design
- ios app
- iphone app design
- landing page
- mobile
- mobile app ui
- mobile ux
- product design
- sketch 3
- ui
- ux
- web design
Ritika Barua
Kolkata, India
About Ritika Barua
I am an illustrator with a keen interest to tell stories through my art and design. Whenever not working you might find me travelling or baking in the kitchen.
You can catch a glimpse of more of my works here - https://linktr.ee/ritikabarua
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- illustration
OGMA CONCEPTIONS
Calcutta, India • $<50k (USD)
About OGMA CONCEPTIONS
Ogma Conceptions is the leading multi-faceted web designing company that deliver end-to-end web design, development, mobile apps & digital marketing solutions.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Ogma Conceptions (Pvt) Ltd
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- appdesign
- application development
- artificial intelligence
- backend development
- chatbots
- digital marketing
- front-end development
- graphic and web design
- internet of things
- mobile application development
- seo services
- ui desgin
- ui development
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design