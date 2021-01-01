Creative Directors in Calcutta, India for hire

Santanu Singha

kolkata, india $70-80k (USD)

Work History

  • UI/UX Team Leader @ Tier5 Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Calcutta University

    Graduate

    2008

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • branding
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • micro interactions
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • motion graphics
  • sketch
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
Pinki Ghosh Dastidar

India, kolkata $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • freelance
  • interaction design
  • ios app
  • iphone app design
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile ux
  • product design
  • sketch 3
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Ritika Barua

Kolkata, India

About Ritika Barua

I am an illustrator with a keen interest to tell stories through my art and design. Whenever not working you might find me travelling or baking in the kitchen.

You can catch a glimpse of more of my works here - https://linktr.ee/ritikabarua

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • illustration
OGMA CONCEPTIONS

Calcutta, India $<50k (USD)

About OGMA CONCEPTIONS

Ogma Conceptions is the leading multi-faceted web designing company that deliver end-to-end web design, development, mobile apps & digital marketing solutions.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Ogma Conceptions (Pvt) Ltd

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • appdesign
  • application development
  • artificial intelligence
  • backend development
  • chatbots
  • digital marketing
  • front-end development
  • graphic and web design
  • internet of things
  • mobile application development
  • seo services
  • ui desgin
  • ui development
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
