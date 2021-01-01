Creative Directors in Buffalo, NY for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Buffalo, NY on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Rob Hopkins

Rob Hopkins

Pro

Buffalo, NY $80-90k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Found + Designer @ Stronghold Studio

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • SUNY Fredonia

    BFA in Graphic Design

    2007

Skills

  • apparel design
  • art direction
  • branding
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • logo
  • print design
  • web design
Message
Danielle Podeszek

Danielle Podeszek

Pro

Buffalo, NY $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Pegula Sports and Entertainment

    2015 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Rochester Institute of Technology

    New Media Design

    2011

Skills

  • apparel design
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • lettering
  • logo
  • sports identity
  • tshirt design
Message
Derrick McKeown

Derrick McKeown

Pro

Buffalo NY

Message

About Derrick McKeown

UXing at HSBC.

I design experiences that make people’s lives simple.

Work History

  • Senior UX Designer @ HSBC

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Canisius College

    Bachelors of Science

    2011

Skills

  • branding
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • software design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Dan Shick

Dan Shick

Pro

Buffalo, NY $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Dan Shick

Who I am, Who I've worked with and where I've been...
Cutting his teeth in the custom screen printing and embroidery world fresh out of college, he quickly found himself in the role of design director, where he led the design charge for both the company's personal branded clothing line as well as a variety of client-based apparel work. Dan was asked to join the Las Vegas based marketing team of Dollar Loan Company mogul Chuck Brennan to help with the branding and launch of famed Badlands Pawn Shop of South Dakota in 2014. During his time in Vegas, Dan would work with legendary musical acts including but not limited to KISS, Rival Sons, Offspring, Rick Springfield and Joan Jett. For the last four years, he has dedicated a large portion of his life to becoming an elite fashion headwear designer in the sports world, creating caps and other promotional and wearable items across all of the major leagues and for all kinds of organizations and athletes while a member of the New Era Cap headwear design team.

Work History

  • Freelance Contributing Photographer @ Getty Images

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Fredonia State University at New York

    Bachelor of Arts

    2010

Skills

  • Product Storytelling
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • apparel design
  • branding and logo design
  • copywriting
  • graphic design
  • headwear design
  • leadership
  • marketing communications
  • photography
  • product design
  • project management
  • time management
  • writing
Message