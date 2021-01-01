Creative Directors in Buffalo, NY for hire

About Dan Shick

Who I am, Who I've worked with and where I've been...

Cutting his teeth in the custom screen printing and embroidery world fresh out of college, he quickly found himself in the role of design director, where he led the design charge for both the company's personal branded clothing line as well as a variety of client-based apparel work. Dan was asked to join the Las Vegas based marketing team of Dollar Loan Company mogul Chuck Brennan to help with the branding and launch of famed Badlands Pawn Shop of South Dakota in 2014. During his time in Vegas, Dan would work with legendary musical acts including but not limited to KISS, Rival Sons, Offspring, Rick Springfield and Joan Jett. For the last four years, he has dedicated a large portion of his life to becoming an elite fashion headwear designer in the sports world, creating caps and other promotional and wearable items across all of the major leagues and for all kinds of organizations and athletes while a member of the New Era Cap headwear design team.