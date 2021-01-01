Creative Directors in Buffalo, NY for hire
Rob HopkinsPro
Buffalo, NY • $80-90k (USD)
Work History
-
Found + Designer @ Stronghold Studio
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
SUNY Fredonia
BFA in Graphic Design
2007
Skills
- apparel design
- art direction
- branding
- illustration
- interaction design
- logo
- print design
- web design
Danielle PodeszekPro
Buffalo, NY • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Pegula Sports and Entertainment
2015 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Rochester Institute of Technology
New Media Design
2011
Skills
- apparel design
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- infographic design
- lettering
- logo
- sports identity
- tshirt design
Derrick McKeownPro
Buffalo NY
About Derrick McKeown
UXing at HSBC.
I design experiences that make people’s lives simple.
Work History
-
Senior UX Designer @ HSBC
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
Canisius College
Bachelors of Science
2011
Skills
- branding
- front-end development
- graphic design
- logo
- mobile
- software design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Dan ShickPro
Buffalo, NY • $50-60k (USD)
About Dan Shick
Who I am, Who I've worked with and where I've been...
Cutting his teeth in the custom screen printing and embroidery world fresh out of college, he quickly found himself in the role of design director, where he led the design charge for both the company's personal branded clothing line as well as a variety of client-based apparel work. Dan was asked to join the Las Vegas based marketing team of Dollar Loan Company mogul Chuck Brennan to help with the branding and launch of famed Badlands Pawn Shop of South Dakota in 2014. During his time in Vegas, Dan would work with legendary musical acts including but not limited to KISS, Rival Sons, Offspring, Rick Springfield and Joan Jett. For the last four years, he has dedicated a large portion of his life to becoming an elite fashion headwear designer in the sports world, creating caps and other promotional and wearable items across all of the major leagues and for all kinds of organizations and athletes while a member of the New Era Cap headwear design team.
Work History
-
Freelance Contributing Photographer @ Getty Images
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Fredonia State University at New York
Bachelor of Arts
2010
Skills
- Product Storytelling
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- apparel design
- branding and logo design
- copywriting
- graphic design
- headwear design
- leadership
- marketing communications
- photography
- product design
- project management
- time management
- writing