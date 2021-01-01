Creative Directors in Buenos Aires, Argentina for hire
Tino ZhabinskiyPro
Buenos Aires, Argentina • $80-90k (USD)
Work History
-
3D Artist @ Mango Languages
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- 3d illustration
- digital
- graphic design
- motion graphics
- visual design
- visualization
Joaquín LluisPro
Buenos Aires, Argentina • $80-90k (USD)
About Joaquín Lluis
UI/UX Designer from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Currently working @MercadoLibreUX | CoFounder @Andenapp
Work History
-
Product Design Lead @ Mercado Libre
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
Education
-
University of Buenos Aires
Graphic Designer
2015
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- animation
- css
- front-end development
- html
- ui
- user research
- ux
Eloy Krioka
Buenos Aires, Argentina • $>250k (USD)
Work History
-
Creative Director and Senior Graphic Designer @ PLACE
2009 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- book illustration
- brand strategy
- branding identity
- character design
- creative direction
- graphic design
- graphic desing
- identity and branding
- illustration
- logo desing
- typography
Sebastian Roach
Buenos Aires, Argentina • $<50k (USD)
About Sebastian Roach
I´m a graphic designer from Buenos Aires, Argentina. I like all that have any to do with design.
Work as a Interactive Designer for 10+ Y and i love it.
Work History
-
Art director @ Dante Interactive
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- ads design
- animation
- front-end development
- google web designer
- graphic design
- html5
- interaction design
- motion graphics
- ui
- web design