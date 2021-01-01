Creative Directors in Buenos Aires, Argentina for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Tino Zhabinskiy

Tino Zhabinskiy

Pro

Buenos Aires, Argentina $80-90k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • 3D Artist @ Mango Languages

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • 3d illustration
  • digital
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • visual design
  • visualization
Message
Joaquín Lluis

Joaquín Lluis

Pro

Buenos Aires, Argentina $80-90k (USD)

Message

About Joaquín Lluis

UI/UX Designer from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Currently working @MercadoLibreUX | CoFounder @Andenapp

Work History

  • Product Design Lead @ Mercado Libre

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

Education

  • University of Buenos Aires

    Graphic Designer

    2015

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • animation
  • css
  • front-end development
  • html
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
Message
Eloy Krioka

Eloy Krioka

Buenos Aires, Argentina $>250k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Creative Director and Senior Graphic Designer @ PLACE

    2009 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • book illustration
  • brand strategy
  • branding identity
  • character design
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • graphic desing
  • identity and branding
  • illustration
  • logo desing
  • typography
Message
Sebastian Roach

Sebastian Roach

Buenos Aires, Argentina $<50k (USD)

Message

About Sebastian Roach

I´m a graphic designer from Buenos Aires, Argentina. I like all that have any to do with design.

Work as a Interactive Designer for 10+ Y and i love it.

Work History

  • Art director @ Dante Interactive

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • ads design
  • animation
  • front-end development
  • google web designer
  • graphic design
  • html5
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • web design
Message