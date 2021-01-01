Creative Directors in Bucharest, Romania for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Bucharest, Romania on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Madalin Dragnea

Madalin Dragnea

Pro

Bucuresti, Romania $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Madalin Dragnea

Art and motion director

Work History

  • Art Director @ Publicis Romania

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • ux ui
Message
Emil Manolea

Emil Manolea

Bucharest, Romania $140-150k (USD)

Message

About Emil Manolea

I build digital products and create digital experiences for ambitious brands.

I'm a multi-disciplinary senior creative with a series of skills, techniques and abilities that converge into a deep understanding of business and strategic objectives, crafting unique solutions for solving real issues.

Work History

  • Digital Product Designer & UX/UI Consultant @ emilmanolea.com

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Faculty of Communication and Public Relations, National School of Political Science

    Licensed in Communication and Public Relations

    2007

Skills

  • ecommerce
  • interaction design
  • ios app
  • mobile
  • product design
  • saas
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Lamissol

Lamissol

Bucharest, Romania

Message

Work History

  • Designer/Art Director @ Lamissol Design

    2008 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • book cover
  • book illustration
  • character design
  • game artist
  • game design
  • illustration
  • label design
  • logo
  • packaging
  • poster design
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector artwork
  • vector graphics
Message
Fabian Albert

Fabian Albert

Bucharest, Romania $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Creative Art Director @ Coffeol Romania

    2017 - 2018

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Carmen Sylva

    Arts

    2013

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • logo
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message