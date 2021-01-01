Creative Directors in Bucharest, Romania for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Bucharest, Romania on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Madalin DragneaPro
Bucuresti, Romania • $50-60k (USD)
About Madalin Dragnea
Art and motion director
Work History
-
Art Director @ Publicis Romania
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics
- ux ui
Emil Manolea
Bucharest, Romania • $140-150k (USD)
About Emil Manolea
I build digital products and create digital experiences for ambitious brands.
I'm a multi-disciplinary senior creative with a series of skills, techniques and abilities that converge into a deep understanding of business and strategic objectives, crafting unique solutions for solving real issues.
Work History
-
Digital Product Designer & UX/UI Consultant @ emilmanolea.com
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Product Design
9+ years
Education
-
Faculty of Communication and Public Relations, National School of Political Science
Licensed in Communication and Public Relations
2007
Skills
- ecommerce
- interaction design
- ios app
- mobile
- product design
- saas
- ui
- ux
- web design
Lamissol
Bucharest, Romania
Work History
-
Designer/Art Director @ Lamissol Design
2008 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- book cover
- book illustration
- character design
- game artist
- game design
- illustration
- label design
- logo
- packaging
- poster design
- ui
- ux
- vector artwork
- vector graphics
Fabian Albert
Bucharest, Romania • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Creative Art Director @ Coffeol Romania
2017 - 2018
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Education
-
Carmen Sylva
Arts
2013
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- illustration
- interaction design
- ios design
- logo
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design