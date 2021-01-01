Creative Directors in Boston, MA for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Boston, MA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Erik WeikertPro
Boston, MA • $130-140k (USD)
Work History
-
Associate Creative Director @ Pilot
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Fitchburg State College
B.A. Communications Media
2010
Skills
- art direction
- brand strategy
- branding
- creative direction
- graphic design
- packaging
- typography
- ui
- web design
Matt WillettPro
Boston, MA • $90-100k (USD)
About Matt Willett
Hey hey, I'm a creative technologist and visual designer with a passion for finding simple answers to complex design questions. I help cultivate brands and build cohesive experiences.
Work History
-
Senior UX Designer @ Embark Veterinary
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Bristol Community College
Associates in Art - Graphic Design
2010
Skills
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- graphic design
- mobile
- ui and ux
- user expirience
- user interface (ui)
- visual artist
- visual communications
- visual identity design
- web apps
- web design
- web ui
Patrick BraniganPro
Boston, MA • $130-140k (USD)
About Patrick Branigan
Product Designer based in Boston, MA.
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Aquent
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
University at Buffalo
BFA Communication Design
2010
Skills
- design systems
- design thinking
- product design
- ui
- ux
- ux strategy
- wireframing and prototyping
Ivan Manolov
Providence, RI • $110-120k (USD)
About Ivan Manolov
I design all things digital, tons of print and branding too, not to mention illustration and lettering.
Work History
-
Designer @ Mojotech
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Technical University Varna
Bachlors Degree
2009
Skills
- brand identity
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- lettering
- typography
- ux