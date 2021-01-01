Creative Directors in Bordeaux, France for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Bordeaux, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Benjamin UlmetPro
Bordeaux
About Benjamin Ulmet
Freelance Motion Designer / 3D Motion
Former Motion Designer @muxumuxu
Available for work
Work History
-
Co-Founder @ Possimpible Studio
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- illustration
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics
- sound design
Adrian Campagnolle
Bordeaux • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- brand animation
- character animation
- icon animation
- logo animation
- motion design
- motion graphics
- motiondesign
- product video
- rigging
- ui animation
Giigz
Bordeaux, France • $<50k (USD)
About Giigz
I'm art director and freelance graphic designer ! I'm making flat logo with letters and others...
Work History
-
Art Director @ Agence Faust
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
School
Education Gaming School
2020
Skills
- branding
- logo
Jæn
Bordeaux, France
About Jæn
Artist and illustrator based in Bordeaux, France.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- art
- art direction
- character design
- drawing
- graphic design
- illustration