Creative Directors in Bogota, Colombia for hire

Juan Fer ☄️Pro
Bogotá, Colombia • $50-60k (USD)
About Juan Fer ☄️
UX Designer
Work History
-
Sr. UX Designer @ Yellowpepper
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- interaction design
- microinteractions
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- usability testing
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- ux
- web design
Gian Villarreal
Bogotá, Colombia • $<50k (USD)
About Gian Villarreal
Product Designer UI/UX 📲 | Attractive and easy-to-use interfaces | Experience in Art Direction, Branding and Packaging Design | Art Director in @BocetosAgency
Work History
-
Art Director @ PickyBrain
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Interactive Advertising Bureau "IAB España"
Digital Marketing
2016
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity development
- branding
- graphic design
- landing page
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- web design
Juan Salazar
Bogotá, Colombia. • $90-100k (USD)
About Juan Salazar
Salazarpardo. Product Design & Front End Development.
Work History
-
Product Director @ Elenas
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Universidad de los Andes
Industrial Design
2008
Skills
- adobe xd
- branding
- conversion rate optimization
- css
- html
- javascript
- mobile
- product management
- protoyping
- react
- react native
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- wordpress theme development
Leuro Studio
Bogota - Colombia. • $<50k (USD)
About Leuro Studio
Professional Design personal brand that focuses on Visual Identity and Editorial Design.
Work History
-
Graphic designer @ Unusual Minds
2019 - 2021
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe photoshop
- animation 2d
- brand creation
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- editorial design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- logo creation
- logo desing
- logotipo
- logotype
- pattern design