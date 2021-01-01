Creative Directors in Belgrade, Serbia for hire
Dimitrije MikovicPro
Beograd • $110-120k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Belgrade
Bachelor's
2010
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- lettering
- logo
- web design
Nikola Obradovic DesignPro
Belgrade, Serbia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ Balkaneum
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Megatrend University Belgrade
BA Industrial Design
2014
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustrations
- ui
- web design
Ivona PetrovicPro
Belgrade • $100-110k (USD)
Work History
-
Product designer @ Reveel
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Education
-
University of Applied Arts, Belgrade
Batchelor in Graphic Design
2019
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- illustration
- landing page
- logo
- ui
- ux
- web design
Aleksandra SavicPro
Belgrade, Serbia • $70-80k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- design
- illustration