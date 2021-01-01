Creative Directors in Barisal, Bangladesh for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Barisal, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
SohagPro
Barisal, Bangladesh • $50-60k (USD)
About Sohag
Animated HTML5 Banner Ads & Social media Expert, Certified by Google
Work History
-
Display ads developer @ Upwork
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Google Ads Display Certification
2020
Skills
- ads
- animated ads
- banner ads
- banner advertising
- display ads
- google ads
- google ads banner
- google web designer
- html5
- web banner
Md Fahad
Bhola, Bangladesh • $100-110k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- app logo
- branding and logo design
- letter logo
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo desing
- logo maker
- modern business logo
- modern design
- modern logo
- modern logo design
PixSmite
Khulna,Bangladesh • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Lead UI Designer @ CLICKNETPRO LTD
2017 - 2018
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premier pro
- animation
- brand identity
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- motion graphics
- social media design
- ui
- ux
- videography
- web design
designsrawPro
Khulna, Bangladesh • $<50k (USD)
About designsraw
We are a professional graphic design Agency. We have experience in Brand design and illustration etc.
Work History
-
CEO & Founder @ Designs Raw
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Govt. B. L. College
Masters of Arts
2013
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- brand guidelines
- branding identity
- business card design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo desing
- social media
- stationary design