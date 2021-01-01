Creative Directors in Barisal, Bangladesh for hire

Sohag

Barisal, Bangladesh $50-60k (USD)

About Sohag

Animated HTML5 Banner Ads & Social media Expert, Certified by Google

Work History

  • Display ads developer @ Upwork

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Google

    Google Ads Display Certification

    2020

Skills

  • ads
  • animated ads
  • banner ads
  • banner advertising
  • display ads
  • google ads
  • google ads banner
  • google web designer
  • html5
  • web banner
Md Fahad

Bhola, Bangladesh $100-110k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • app logo
  • branding and logo design
  • letter logo
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo desing
  • logo maker
  • modern business logo
  • modern design
  • modern logo
  • modern logo design
PixSmite

Khulna,Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Lead UI Designer @ CLICKNETPRO LTD

    2017 - 2018

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premier pro
  • animation
  • brand identity
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • social media design
  • ui
  • ux
  • videography
  • web design
designsraw

Khulna, Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

About designsraw

We are a professional graphic design Agency. We have experience in Brand design and illustration etc.

Work History

  • CEO & Founder @ Designs Raw

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Govt. B. L. College

    Masters of Arts

    2013

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • brand guidelines
  • branding identity
  • business card design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo desing
  • social media
  • stationary design
